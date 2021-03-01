Every time I've left my apartment for the past couple weeks of so, there's one thing I can't escape: the return of the moon boots. While I've loved the vintage style since I first saw Napoleon Dynamite in 2004, it appears moon boots are becoming a huge 2021 fashion trend. Pretty much every cool person I've not-creepily watched walk by me has worn the chunky shoes, and I'm obsessed. Naturally, the thick-soled, waterproof boot is ideal for snowy streets, but this trend is about so much more than just function. The bulky, nylon-heavy boots are one of the most polarizing shoes to ever exist, and TBQH, I'm so happy they're back.

Moon Boots have been around for what feels like forever. The official Moon Boot company launched in 1969, after designer Giancarlo Zanatta was inspired by the moon landing and astronaut's fashion. Since then, the boots have been beloved and hated for their puffy, oversized shape and dated feel. Moon Boots were even showcased in the Louvre in 2000 as one of the 100 most iconic items in the 20th century. And, even after more than 50 years in the game, the boots have hardly changed their look at all.

Part of moon boots' (deserved, IMHO) return can be attributed to the resurgence of Y2K fashion. Celebrities and designers alike couldn't get enough of the bulky look back in the early 2000s. I actually don't think Paris Hilton did much of anything in 2007 without her trusty, pink moon boots. Since then, moon boots have been in and out of the fashion eye, but now, in our Lord's year of 2021, they are a must-have for all fashion lovers.

Authentic Moon Boots are on the pricier side of the shoe world, usually costing upwards of $100, but that doesn't have to stop you from getting your Apollo 11 on. Lots of other brands have created their own versions of the retrofuturistic boot, so you can still go to the moon without breaking the bank. Below, find some of the cutest (or ugliest, depending on where you stand) moon boots out there.