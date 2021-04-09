Fans of fashion and memes can rejoice, the 2021 Met Gala is reportedly still happening, according to Page Six. The star-studded event has been the place for showing off high-fashion, couture looks in recent years and was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. In an attempt to ensure the show goes on, the Met Gala will reportedly not take place on its iconic date of May 1 and, instead, be pushed back in hopes of things returning to "normal," or however closer we can get to it.

This year, the event is reportedly taking place on Sept. 13. Page Six reported that Vogue is hoping to secure inaugural poet and its May cover star Amanda Gorman and CFDA chairman Tom Ford to act as hosts, a position previously held by Harry Style and Alessandro Michele in 2019. If the Met Gala is, in fact, hosted by those two icons, this year's reported theme couldn't be more fitting: The black-tie event will reportedly be a celebration of America and American designers.

The exact format of the Met Gala in 2021, however, remains a secret. While I'm sure social distancing precautions will be taken and perhaps an abbreviated guest list will be in place, it's hard to say what the usual blowout fashion party will look like. In 2020, the fundraising event was canceled, like practically everything else. Instead, celebrities like Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, and Priyanka Chopra shared their looks from home.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last year, fashion's biggest night was sorely missed. The event is known for bringing out your favorite people in fashion, music, and general celebrity in some of the fanciest dress possible. Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and the Kardashian-Jenners are all repeat fixtures at the Met Gala. Not to mention, the "Oscars of Fashion" often brings about a whole slew of memes critiquing all the sartorial decisions. Even if you're not a huge fashion-lover, the event usually takes over every social media feed for at least a week. As long as it's brought back safely with strict COVID-19 precautions, I'm eager to see who takes to the Met steps this year.