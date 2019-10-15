The 2020 Stagecoach Lineup Will Make You Giddy Up To Get Your Tickets
Start saving your pretty pennies because you're going to want to be in Indio, California, the last weekend of April 2020. Whether you've been to Stagecoach before, or were just introduced to the music festival in the midst of the drama that unfolded on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, country music's finest are lined up for the 14th annual outing. The 2020 Stagecoach lineup is honestly the best one yet.
Let's get to it. Kicking off the weekend on Friday, April 24, are artists including Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Morgan Wallen, Dustin Lynch and more. Also taking the stage down the old town road in Indio on Friday are Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X.
Country queen Carrie Underwood is set to headline on Saturday, April 25, and is in good company following an epic night of music featuring Dan + Shay, ZZ Top, Midland, and others.
“Shattering our all-time attendance record in 2019 only made our team work harder and dive deeper to deliver more to our fans this year,” festival Talent Buyer Stacy Vee said in a statement on Oct. 15. “The Stagecoach 2020 lineup is all about high energy and getting every type of country music fan fired up. On top of this crazy lineup, Guy Fieri is back, Diplo is back, and we have much more in store that is absolutely going to blow minds!”
Closing things out on Sunday, April 26, are Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Chris Lane, Gabby Barrett and a variety of other amazing performers.
I'm going to go out on a limb right now and say that you're already intrigued, but if you're not convinced this is going to be the best Stagecoach yet, scroll down to see the full lineup.
THIS IS SO GOOD. Sorry, shouting. Anyway, guys, this is just the lineup as of Oct. 15, which means other artists could potentially sign on for the weekend. We've got six months to see who else might pop up!
Just putting this out into the universe: Justin Bieber should make an appearance with Dan + Shay because, well, if you haven't heard "10,000 Hours" yet, go listen and thank me later.
As for who might be in attendance at the music festival? Former Bachelor in Paradise star Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who was in the midst of love triangle drama on the last season of the reality show. That's right, I'm digging this back up.
If you missed it, Miller-Keyes hooked up with costar Blake Horstmann at Stagecoach — but so did BiP's Kristina Schulman. Long story short, neither knew about each other at the time, but the claws came out while soaking up the sun in Mexico during Bachelor in Paradise season 6.
Miller-Keyes told Access Hollywood earlier this month that she'd be game to go back to Indio in 2020... but with new beau Dean Unglert in tow.
“If Dean wants to go to Stagecoach, let’s go to Stagecoach," she said. "I mean, why not? I had a great time last year minus the drama surrounding it.”
Anyway, that's neither here nor there. Tickets for Stagecoach go on sale Friday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. EST at stagecoachfestival.com, so set an alarm and start planning your festival outfits now!