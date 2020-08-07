If I'm around for over 100 years, I hope I do something as awesome to celebrate as Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Happening soon, the sale features incredible deals on some of the nicest home goods, clothing, and so many beauty products. The sale opens to the general public on Aug. 19 and ends on Aug. 30, meaning there's plenty of time for both planning and shopping Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale’s amazing beauty deals.

While the Nordstrom Sale technically starts on Aug. 19 for everyone, select Nordstrom cardholders can get a head start on shopping already, and all cardholders will be able to access the deals early on Aug. 13. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t get your wishlist started early. Nordstrom currently has a preview of the sale on its website, so you can scope out the best deals you want to hop on the minute you can shop. And rest assured, if you’re looking to refresh your beauty game with some new moisturizers or elevate your makeup with a new palette, there are solid deals on pretty much everything you could want.

With the sheer amount of savings at Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale, you can restock your beauty bag and maybe even have room to treat yourself to a little something extra. Although, the deals are first come first serve, so make sure you have your dream items on picked and ready. Here are some ideas to get you started:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If I know one thing about night moisturizers, it's that Frank Ocean swears by it. I trust him with my life and my skin, so consider changing up your morning-to-night routine with Kiehl's Day-to-Night Hydration Duo ($34, Nordstrom). The duo includes a Midnight Recovery serum and Facial Cream for maximum hydration 24 hours a day.

Go full glam with the Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Must-Have Set ($50, Nordstrom). The eyeshadow gel is an opulent golden, liquid, shimmery shade, and you can finish off the look with the pure black mascara for long, defined lashes.

A Nordstrom-exclusive, this Mario Badescu Essentials Set ($23, Nordstrom) has your fave products all in one. You can target any blemishes with the cult-favorite Drying Lotion, hydrate your skin with a spritz Facial Spray, and nourish your lips with the fan-fave Lip Balm.

MAC's All Star Palette ($43, Nordstrom) has shades that work as your blush, highlighter, and eyeshadow, so you'll only need this one palette for pretty much your whole makeup routine. If you love a minimalist routine and stash, this is your best bet.

Get your silkiest hair possible with OUAI's Hair Oil and Leave-in Conditioner Kit ($35, Nordstrom). After you shower, using these two products will give your hair a little extra love in the form of intense hydration before you style it. They're both super lightweight, though, so you don't have to worry about your hair looking or feeling greasy.

Don't leave your body out of the hydration party we've got going on. Nécessaire's The Body Duo ($35, Nordstrom) has a cult-following and for good reason: It's made with clean, natural vitamins and nutrients to leave your skin feeling nourished and silky in a way it hasn't before.

For those days when you just want a light lip tint, grab these Bobbi Brown Lip Tints ($29, Nordstrom). The soft pinks will give your lips a light, flushed look. It also goes on super smooth and promises to reduce the appearance of lines and flakes.

This limited-edition All-Star Heroes Set ($45, Nordstrom) from Briogeo includes the brand's cult-favorite Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Mask. Even more, the bundle comes with the brand's Leave-In Conditioner Spray and Scalp Revival Shampoo. Shower time truly will have never felt so good.

The first step to radiant skin is having an exfoliator on hand to buff away your dead skin and make room for your natural glow. Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant ($35, Nordstrom) has thousands of positive reviews, thanks to its formula with salicylic acid and green tea extract to soothe your skin while quickly cleaning out your pores and promoting cell turnover.