There will be something very different about this first awards show of the new year. While the 2020 Golden Globes will be handing out awards throughout the night on Sunday, Dec. 5, all of Hollywood's biggest stars will be chowing down on an extravagant dinner at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. And for the first time ever, the 2020 Golden Globes menu is vegan and includes some delicious-sounding, animal-free entrees.

Traditionally, the Golden Globes serve up a chicken dinner for the scores of superstars invited to the show, but, this year, executive chef Matthew Morgan opted to change things up and cook an entirely plant-based menu, according to Variety.

This year, all of the movie and TV stars at the Globes will start off their Sunday night meal with a chilled golden beet soup, followed by a dish of king oyster mushroom "scallops" that includes brussels sprouts, carrots, and pea tendrils. While the name of that entree may sound suspect for a vegan menu, it actually does not contain any oysters or scallops (the king oyster mushroom is just the name of the fungus, and the "scallops" are in quotation marks because the dish is meant to replicate the seafood's look and taste while not actually containing any scallops, FYI).

To bring the plant-based meal to an end, the stars will get to dig into a vegan opera dome made of chocolate, pralines, and hazelnuts. And, of course, the menu also has a bunch of amazing beverage options, including an enviable wine selection and coffee. You can check out the official menu for yourself below.

The president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Lorenzo Soria, announced the decision to opt for an entirely vegan menu at this year's Golden Globe Awards to the Associated Press a couple of days ahead of the big show. Soria said that the decision was inspired by the climate crisis:

Over the holidays, we took time to reflect on the last year and began thinking about the new year and the decade ahead. The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after speaking with our peers, and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better ... By partnering with Icelandic Glacial to hydrate guests via glass bottles, eliminating single-use plastic, and serving a 100% plant-based meal, we’re hoping to raise awareness around small changes that can have a greater impact.

It is definitely reassuring to see the Hollywood Foreign Press Association make this big change in their menu, so fans will have to see if it starts a trend at more awards shows moving forward.