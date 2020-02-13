Even though you root for the heroes in Disney films, there's something so intriguing about the villains. You can't stop yourself from singing "Poor Unfortunate Souls" from The Little Mermaid, and cracking up at whatever Hades from Hercules says. So you'll be pleased to hear that Disney World's villain-themed event has arrived — and the 2020 Disney Villains After Hours food guide looks wicked delish.

According to the event description, Disney Villains After Hours is a special ticketed event at Magic Kingdom park on select nights. Celebrating some of the most iconic villains of all time, the event includes special shows, photo ops, and of course, Insta-worthy food.

It's no secret that Disney knows how to make every foodie's dream come true — and this event is no exception. All over, you'll find delicious treats that are inspired by some of your favorite Disney villains like Ursula, the Queen of Hearts, and Jafar.

There's much to eat and see, which is why you'll need this list of Disney villains treats to know exactly where to go when you want a snack. Don't fret if you have no plans to travel to Disney World right now. The Disney Villains After Hours takes place now through July 10, 2020, so you have plenty of time to book your flight.

1. Painting The Roses Red Cheesecake Courtesy of Disney Parks The Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland insisted the roses be painted red. That's why there's a special Painting the Roses treat over at the Cheshire Café in Fantasyland. This cheesecake mousse features red cocoa butter, raspberry gelee, and buttercream leaves.

2. Royal Majesty Cake Pop Courtesy of Disney Parks To go with the Queen of Hearts theme, you'll also find this beautiful Royal Majesty cake pop at the Cheshire Café. The heart-shaped treat is strawberry-flavored, dipped in red chocolate, and covered in sprinkles.

3. Hearts On Fire Fruit Punch Courtesy of Disney Parks Wash all those treats down with the Hearts on Fire punch, which is also on Cheshire Café's menu. The drink is a mixture of fruit punch and Coke with strawberry popping candy. The cutest touch is the strawberry garnish that's shaped like a heart.

4. Poor Unfortunate Soul Float Courtesy of Disney Parks If Ursula is your favorite villain, head over to Storybook Treats in Fantasyland for this colorful Poor Unfortunate Soul float. The black raspberry soft-serve is purple just like Ursula, and it's served over Cherry Coke. There's even a sugar crown on top, because at a villains event, Ursula gets to wear the crown.

5. Body Language Mousse Courtesy of Disney Parks Ursula reminded us to never "underestimate the importance of body language," so you don't want to miss out on this Body Language mousse. It's a delicious combo of cookies and cream mousse, chocolate cake, purple meringue tentacles, and a chocolate shell that resembles Ursula's necklace.

6. Voodoo Magic Lemonade Courtesy of Disney Parks For a vibrant sip, stop by Sleepy Hollow in Liberty Square to grab a Voodoo Magic drink that's inspired by Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog. The drink is a glittery candy apple-flavored lemonade, complete with a purple rock candy straw.

7. Just Take Three Beignets Courtesy of Disney Parks Enjoy the Just Take Three beignets with your drink. Disney knows how to do beignets right — and these delicious treats are served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate ganache to top it off.

8. Hades Temptation Mocktail Courtesy of Disney Parks Imagine Hades from Hercules sipping this Hades Temptation mocktail — that's available at Casey’s Corner — while plotting to take over Mount Olympus. He wanted to rearrange the cosmos, and you can enjoy a frozen purple "Cosmo" that includes violet syrup and lemonade with a gummy worm on top.

9. Locked Away Maiden Sandwich Courtesy of Disney Parks Inspired by Lady Tremaine from Cinderella, the Locked Away Maiden is a loaded grilled cheese sandwich, if you're in the mood for something savory. Not only is this sandwich shaped like a key, but it has provolone and pepper jack cheese with tomatoes and bacon jam. Take a pic of this cute treat that's available at Main Street Bakery right in front of Cinderella's castle.