Celebrities are stepping up to show support for the Democratic presidential candidates. Days after Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running-mate in the upcoming election, the 2020 Democratic Convention lineup was revealed, and it includes some super famous faces. John Legend, Billie Eilish, and Common are among the artists who are set to perform during the four-day virtual event.

The 2020 Democratic Convention will begin Monday, Aug. 17, and last through Thursday, Aug. 20. During the event, Harris will officially accept her vice presidential nomination, while Biden will accept his presidential nom. Over the course of the four nights, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton, along with dozens of others, will speak.

The 2020 convention lineup includes: Legend, Eilish, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, The Chicks, Leon Bridges, Prince Royce, Maggie Rogers, and Stephen Stills. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all artists will perform virtually, while Harris and Biden are set to speak from Delaware, instead of traveling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the convention was originally set to take place.

This year's event "will look and feel very different than past conventions," Stephanie Cutter, the convention's program executive, said in a statement. "It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump's failed leadership, and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president."

Cutter explains that the celebs who will perform are "committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November."

The convention will mark a special occasion for Eilish, who will be old enough to vote for the first time ever during this year's election in November. Legend and Hudson, meanwhile, previously performed in 2008 at the convention which saw former President Barack Obama accept his nomination.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The 2020 Democratic Convention is sure to be one for the history books, and thanks to it being live-streamed on multiple platforms (find out how to watch here) no one who wants to tune in will have FOMO.