Well, everyone, it looks like New Year's has officially come and gone, and at this point, I'm really just counting down the days until Animal Planet's annual Puppy Bowl. I truly relish every second of watching those adorable pups roll around in all their glory, with ample close-up shots, philanthropic opportunities, and, of course, a ton of hilarious commentary. On Jan. 3, Animal Planet released photos of this year's participants, which include a wide variety of floppy, fluffy pups. TBH, it looks like this year's lineup might even be cuter than last, so if you didn't already see the 2019 Puppy Bowl lineup, I can pretty much guarantee that you won't be disappointed.

Yep, you heard that loud and clear — Animal Planet just released the 2019 Puppy Bowl lineup, and to be completely honest, I can't even come close to choosing my top five (or even my top 10) picks. Sadly, you will have to wait until Sunday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. EST to actually watch the pups compete, according to the press release, but until then, you can just admire their glorious head shots. Take a look at a few of my faves in the photos, below. Their teeny tiny snooters will most definitely get you pumped for the big game. I can already feel it.

First off, there's Maisey, from Jersey Girls Animal Rescue...

Courtesy Of Animal Planet

Then there's Scooter, from Virginia Beach SPCA.

Courtesy Of Animal Planet

And, of course, there's Scotch from Paw Works, who quite literally has melted my heart into a messy puddle on the floor.

Courtesy Of Animal Planet

But don't even get me started on George, from the Nevada SPCA.

Courtesy Of Animal Planet

There's also Lola from Florida Little Dogs, who looks like she will 100 percent be a participant on on the winning team. Not tryna pick favorites here, but between you and me, I'm really rooting for her.

Courtesy Of Animal Planet

OMG, just look at those wrinkles.

There's also Gallagher, from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, and he's a total dream boat...

Courtesy Of Animal Planet

... But you can't forget about Flora, from Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. Just look at those ears!

Courtesy Of Animal Planet

Smudge from Animal Friends Humane Society has too many wrinkles to count...

Courtesy Of Animal Planet

... And I can't get Clara, from Florida Little Dogs Rescue, off my mind. She might honestly end up stealing the show. Who knows?

Courtesy Of Animal Planet

GAH, there are legitimately too many good ones to choose a favorite. I really don't think I can.

I would totally steal any of these pups in a heartbeat, if I could. To be completely honest, there is nothing I would love more than to have any of these players on my team (or as my fur-ever friend). I just really love them all. In case you're wondering, you can totally adopt literally any one of these dogs. Each pup hails from comes from different pet shelters across the country, per the release, and the event actually holds a 100 percent adoption rate. Impressive, right?

Clearly, there are so many adorable puppers participating in the Puppy Bowl this year... but thankfully, there isn't too much time until the big event. Until then, though, hopefully your 2019 isn't too ruff. See you at the big game!