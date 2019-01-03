In case you're still trying to decipher the meaning of any awards show that isn't the Academy Awards, just know that the Golden Globe Awards are a fun, drunken spectacle where the best of TV and film figures come together. Decidedly more casual and humorous than the award season's other ceremonies, the Golden Globes always wheel out iconic memes and one-liners from its viewers. Lending themselves to such entertainment every year are the 2019 Golden Globe presenters. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has released its full list of ceremony presenters, and even if none of my award predictions come true, these celebs definitely have my support.

Hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, the 76th Golden Globe Awards will kick off the 2019 awards season and begin to shape the way that Oscar nominations, to be announced on Jan. 22, will form. While the hiring of Oh and Samberg was an unexpected surprise, the lineup of presenters is the typical mix of iconic Hollywood staples and the past year's most beloved stars. Tasked with reeling the audience in from their boozy personal conversations and often dealing with failed Teleprompters, presenters can have tricky jobs, but the ceremony is in good hands with these pros.

The full list of Golden Globe presenters is below:

Allison Janney

Ben Stiller

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Chadwick Boseman

Chrissy Metz

Dick Van Dyke

Felicity Huffman

Gary Oldman

Halle Berry

Harrison Ford

Idris Elba

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jessica Chastain

Jim Parsons

Johnny Galecki

Justin Hartley

Kaley Cuoco

Lena Waithe

Lupita Nyong’o

Michael B. Jordan

Mike Myers

Octavia Spencer

Sam Rockwell

Saoirse Ronan

Sterling K. Brown

Taraji P. Henson

William H. Macy

The list includes several of 2018's Golden Globe winners, who will presumingly follow the usual Oscars tradition and present the opposite sex with the award he or she previously won. Oldman, Ronan, Rockwell, and Janney all scooped up trophies in movie categories last year, so expect a joke or two from one of them about fleeting time in the spotlight.

Groups of co-stars are also appearing onstage at the Globes to either represent nominated projects or seemingly present an award to a lucky actor. This Is Us's Big Three of Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Sterling K. Brown have been confirmed as presenters, while The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, and Jim Parsons are also listed. Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o will introduce the Best Motion Picture — Drama nominee, while Dick Van Dyke will likely present the package for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy nominee Mary Poppins Returns. Bonus points if he appears in character as Mr. Dawes Jr.!

While the 2018 Golden Globe Awards introduced a slightly somber tone in the wake of the #MeToo movement, this year's ceremony may be lighter fare but will still come with sentimental moments. Not much can beat Oprah Winfrey's Cecil B. deMille Award acceptance speech in 2018, but Jeff Bridges will have his special time onstage when he accepts the same award. The 2019 ceremony also introduces the Carol Burnett Award, honoring individual achievement in television and recognizing the titular star for its inaugural year.

Movie and TV legends aside, acceptance speeches can be hits or misses, but here's hoping that the presenters keep us entertained in between rushed thank you's. The 76th Golden Globe Awards air on Sunday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.