The 2018 Golden Globes Presenters Have Been Announced & They're Amazing

The Golden Globes have already revealed the movies and TV shows that are up for awards this year, and now the annual ceremony is announcing which stars will be handing those awards out on Jan. 7. Some of the biggest stars of the year will be taking to the stage to announce the big winners and hand them their awards, so this list of the 2018 Golden Globes presenters is pretty exciting.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association hasn't announced the whole list of Golden Globes presenters yet, but it has already dropped a bunch of big names. This year's presenters will include Gal Gadot, Kerry Washington, Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, Amy Poehler, and Kelly Clarkson.

Gal Gadot's selection confirms that this will be the actress' first appearance at the Golden Globes, although most fans were guessing that she would be going as a nominee rather than a presenter. After starring in the critically beloved box office smash Wonder Woman this year, most people expected Gadot and director Patty Jenkins to nab Golden Globes nominations, but the superhero flick was totally snubbed when the noms were announced.

Kerry Washington also had a momentous year. The actress — who has been nominated for two Golden Globes before now — kicked off the final season of her long-running political soap opera Scandal a couple months ago, with fans still waiting to see how we will be saying goodbye to Olivia Pope in the near future. Penélope Cruz has also been nominated for her fair share of Golden Globes in the past (three, to be exact), and will now hand the trophy out to a winner after her own buzzy year. Cruz co-starred with her husband Javier Bardem in the Pablo Escobar-inspired drama Loving Pablo, and also boarded the star-studded Murder on the Orient Express adaptation. Next up, Cruz is making the move to television to star as Donatella Versace in Ryan Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

It has also been a pretty remarkable year for Seth Rogen, who found himself in an awards season juggernaut by both starring in and producing The Disaster Artist. The James Franco-led movie about the making of The Room, the small 2003 drama that is widely considered the worst movie ever made, found a much wider audience than the niche subject matter would have had some people guessing. Although Rogen himself isn't up for any Golden Globes this year, The Disaster Artist is nominated for Best Comedy/Musical and Franco is up for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical.

The most recent presenters announcement confirmed that Amy Poehler and Kelly Clarkson will also be handing out awards at the 2018 Golden Globes on Jan. 7. Poehler is a longtime favorite on the Golden Globes stage, having hosted the ceremony herself twice alongside Tina Fey, and winning the Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical award for her role as Leslie Knope in Parks & Recreation in 2014. This year, she starred in The House and reprised her role in Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

The HFPA is proud to announce Amy Poehler and @kelly_clarkson as presenters at the 75th #GoldenGlobes on Jan 7th! #Globes75 — (@goldenglobes) #

Kelly Clarkson is kicking off her big move to TV as a presenter at the Golden Globes this year. Best known as a chart-topping pop singer, Clarkson announced that she will be joining the singing competition series The Voice as a judge when the show returns next season. This year, Clarkson released her eighth studio album Meaning of Life, which spawned the ubiquitous, soul-inspired single "Love So Soft."

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will still be announcing more names as the 2018 Golden Globes gets closer — you can follow along with the latest announcements on the Golden Globes Twitter account.