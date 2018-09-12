The 2018 American Music Awards are fast approaching and audiences will be given the gift of having Tracee Ellis Ross as host again! What they won’t get, though, is all their faves being included in the nominations. The 2018 American Music Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday, Sept. 12. And they’re missing some really big names, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, in particular. So, fans may just have to sit back and let some other musical acts take the cake this year.

It’s an unfortunate situation, but there’s a good reason for it. Grande and Minaj both released their latest albums in the middle of August. That means they just missed the cut-off date to be considered for AMA nominations, which was Aug. 9. So, they'll probably just have to wait for next year to see if they’ll snag any big AMA noms.

You know who else has been snubbed by the AMAs this year? Beyoncé. Queen Bey received one measly nomination for Tour of the Year. I mean, what it that, anyway? Nothing for “Ap*shit”? Not even a Favorite Female Artist nomination? Bey is literally everyone’s favorite, so as you can imagine, her fans are not exactly happy that she’s been ignored this year.

Selena Gomez and Christina Aguilera were also left off the nominees list. Not a single potential award for either of them. Yikes!

In any case, there are lots of other deserving nominees for so many different categories. Camila Cabello received quite a few nominations, as did Cardi B, Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.

So, basically, everyone you hoped would be nominated for an AMA has been this year. You know, except for those few names I mentioned earlier. Those snubs aside, though, all the nominees are in pretty good company. 2018 has been a great year for music so far and the list of nominees definitely reflects that!

Here’s a look at the full list of nominees:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTENTACION

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Bruno Mars & Cardi B, “Finesse”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé & JAY-­Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

U2

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Drake

Malone

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK

Drake, Scorpion

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Taylor Swift, reputation

FAVORITE SONG­ - POP/ROCK

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LANCO

FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One’s For You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY

Kane Brown, “Heaven”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP­HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP­HOP

Drake, Scorpion

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys

FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP­HOP

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Drake “God’s Plan”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA

FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B

Khalid “American Teen”

SZA “CTRL”

XXXTENTACION “17”

FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B

Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”

Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”

Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”

FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Portugal. The Man

FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Shawn Mendes

P!NK

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Zach Williams

FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello

Zedd

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By

The Greatest Showman

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

The 2018 American Music Awards will air live on Tuesday, Oct. 19.