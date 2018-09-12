The 2018 American Music Awards Nominations Are Missing Two Huge Celeb Names
The 2018 American Music Awards are fast approaching and audiences will be given the gift of having Tracee Ellis Ross as host again! What they won’t get, though, is all their faves being included in the nominations. The 2018 American Music Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday, Sept. 12. And they’re missing some really big names, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, in particular. So, fans may just have to sit back and let some other musical acts take the cake this year.
It’s an unfortunate situation, but there’s a good reason for it. Grande and Minaj both released their latest albums in the middle of August. That means they just missed the cut-off date to be considered for AMA nominations, which was Aug. 9. So, they'll probably just have to wait for next year to see if they’ll snag any big AMA noms.
You know who else has been snubbed by the AMAs this year? Beyoncé. Queen Bey received one measly nomination for Tour of the Year. I mean, what it that, anyway? Nothing for “Ap*shit”? Not even a Favorite Female Artist nomination? Bey is literally everyone’s favorite, so as you can imagine, her fans are not exactly happy that she’s been ignored this year.
Selena Gomez and Christina Aguilera were also left off the nominees list. Not a single potential award for either of them. Yikes!
In any case, there are lots of other deserving nominees for so many different categories. Camila Cabello received quite a few nominations, as did Cardi B, Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.
So, basically, everyone you hoped would be nominated for an AMA has been this year. You know, except for those few names I mentioned earlier. Those snubs aside, though, all the nominees are in pretty good company. 2018 has been a great year for music so far and the list of nominees definitely reflects that!
Here’s a look at the full list of nominees:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTENTACION
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Bruno Mars & Cardi B, “Finesse”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”
TOUR OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
U2
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Drake
Malone
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK
Drake, Scorpion
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
Taylor Swift, reputation
FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LANCO
FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One’s For You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY
Kane Brown, “Heaven”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”
FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIPHOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIPHOP
Drake, Scorpion
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2
Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIPHOP
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Drake “God’s Plan”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA
FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B
Khalid “American Teen”
SZA “CTRL”
XXXTENTACION “17”
FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B
Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”
Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”
Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”
FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Portugal. The Man
FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Shawn Mendes
P!NK
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna
FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Zach Williams
FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello
Zedd
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
The 2018 American Music Awards will air live on Tuesday, Oct. 19.