On Saturday, Jan. 18, thousands of women around the country and their allies donned their now-iconic pink knit hats, grabbed signs, and marched to fight for gender equality and reproductive rights. The fourth annual gathering comes three years after President Trump's election and inauguration led millions to march on Washington D.C. back in January 2017, and judging from the signs, women were clearly feeling fired up with the presidential election just around the corner. If you weren't able to attend in person or you just need some extra inspiration to kick off your week, here are the 15 best signs of the 2020 Women’s March.

While the main event was held, like always, in the nation's capital in front of the White House, approximately 200 cities around the world also held their own Women's Marches in solidarity. With the 2020 election just months away in November, it was clear that key issues like reproductive and abortion rights, equal pay, immigrant rights, and LGBTQ rights were at at the forefront of marchers' minds. Countless signs protested the troubling trend of anti-abortion legislation that many states, including Alabama, tried to pass last year, while calling for the government to continue upholding Roe v. Wade. Others used some of the most recognizable pop culture references of the past year, from Baby Yoda to Lizzo's songs, to illustrate their points and show just how strong women can be.

This year's Women's March comes just under 11 months before what's sure to be a contentious presidential election. With the impeachment trial of President Trump set to begin on Jan. 21, voters will have a better idea in the coming days if the current POTUS will be the Republican incumbent come Election Day and if the Women's Marches — which were created in response to Trump's presidency — will continue in the coming years.

The Democratic Party's current frontrunners — Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren — have all established that they are pro-choice during the previous debates, and it's likely that they will plan to follow party guidelines by protecting Roe v. Wade, passing the Equal Rights Amendment, and making affordable reproductive care a part of their healthcare plans if elected.

Only time will tell whether this was the final Women's March or just the start of many more years of protests, but it definitely looks like the country's constituents are fired up and ready to make their voices heard by voting come November.