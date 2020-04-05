If you're using Zoom for work meetings or virtual hangouts with your friends, you might want to switch up your surroundings with a sleek digital background. Whether you're on a call in a messy bedroom or chilling on the couch, you can change up your space by swapping out your physical backdrop for a virtual one. That's where these 14 best Zoom home backgrounds come in handy to give your room a virtual makeover.

Using Zoom's virtual background feature is easy. Check to see if you have Zoom version 4.6.0 on your Mac or PC computer, or you're using the app version for iOS with an iPhone 8 or later. You can also use the Zoom mobile app with a fifth generation iPad or later. Once you've downloaded or updated to the version you need, create a Zoom account and sign in.

You can change your virtual background in a meeting or from the homepage. Go to Settings and click on the Virtual Background tab. Then, click the plus (+) sign and upload your high resolution image. Zoom suggests using images or videos from royalty-free image services, such as Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels.

While a lot of people are having fun uploading whatever they want into this background generator, one of the chicest ways to make the most of the feature is to find photos of your dream home. There are a lot of home interior companies creating gorgeous virtual room backgrounds including some from Williams-Sonoma, West Elm, and Behr paint. You can download many of these directly from company blog posts.

1. This virtual sunroom background

Behr's released a whole library of virtual backgrounds to change up your space. To access it, you'll just need to use its Behr backgrounds library — a shared folder in Google Drive — and click download from there. This sunroom backdrop features a chic blue wall, a retro rattan chair, and a bohemian hammock.

2. Williams-Sonoma's gorgeous outdoor living background

Some of us may not even have an outdoor patio, let alone a gorgeous ocean view, but this background for Zoom will help us imagine that lifestyle.

3. A bright, cheerful apartment from West Elm

Is your living room a bit too messy to serve as an ideal backdrop for your next Zoom call? Don't worry — West Elm has you covered with the sunniest living room setup.

4. This Behr-designed kitchen space

This lovely kitchen background for Zoom has a calming blue and white color scheme and manages to look modern without appearing too cold.

5. A living room out of your dreams

This Williams-Sonoma living room is something out of a dream, with a statement piece chandelier and soft, relaxing colors.

6. A modern loft

This loft background from West Elm is a mix of industrial and modern

7. A cozy, chic dining room

This chic dining room background for Zoom designed by Behr will have you feeling right at home.

8. This light and airy living room by Williams-Sonoma

This Williams-Sonoma virtual background is chic and eclectic.

9. A Moana-inspired living room

This Moana-inspired living room designed by Modsy is full of that fresh, tropical feel.

10. Behr's virtual study

Behr's virtual study background will upgrade your chats with a pleasant alcove space and a calming dark green color scheme.

11. Bloomscape's plant-filled living room

Houseplant sellers and specialists at Bloomscape joined in on the Zoom backgrounds game and created some special backdrops to give your home a green makeover in video chats. You can get this plant-filled living room background via Bloomscape's Twitter.

12. Belle's bedroom space from Modsy

Who wouldn't want a living room inspired by a Disney princess? This Beauty and the Beast-themed virtual background is a blend of modern and traditional.

13. White and copper tones

This modern living space background from Williams-Sonoma brings together white, blue, natural wood, and copper, but the best part is the view of all the outdoor greenery.

14. A cozy alcove from Behr

There's nothing like a cozy space to cuddle up in. This alcove background from Behr will upgrade your space and make you feel right at home.

For other backgrounds like these, try searching for royalty-free images from sites like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels.