The 13 Sexiest Actors Who These People Had Their First Crush On Are So Relatable

Thinking back, if you were anything like me, the celeb you were crushing on probably changed with every day of the week. But I think we can all remember that first celebrity crush that made us feel those puberty hormones coming on strong. The sexiest actors who sparked sexual awakenings are so numerous that compiling one list would probably be impossible, but for old time's sake, we took to Reddit to guide us on our trip down memory lane.

Your first celebrity crush probably made you suddenly aware that sex is a thing that people do — and hopefully a thing that you would do too, someday. For me, Justin Timberlake was everything. Just something about his perfectly coifed, crunchy looking frosted tips — which now kind of remind me of Top Ramen — used to send 12-year-old me into hysterics. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. All I could do was hope and pray that he would one day stop carrying the dead weight of the other N*SYNC members (sorry, not sorry) and finally fly solo. Young me was def onto something. If you can relate, here are some v familiar faces that just might bring back some serious feels. Proceed with caution.

1William Moseley (But Shout Out To Leo)

sandiego22

2Tobey Maguire

fenny13

3Christina Ricci

kiwininja

4Sean Murry

Retrafro

5Zac Efron

SEALISLOVESEALISLIFE

6Daniel Radcliffe

victorvitorino

7Melissa Joan Hart

MasterMike_063

8Justin Timberlake

Bzegirl

9Alyssa Milano

mushperv

10Justin Bartha

ReeveSenior

11Raviv Ullman

blakehendo94

12Tom Hiddleston

Music-Saved-My-Life

13Gwen Stefani

BigFudge52

Well there you have it folks, the internet has spoken. If anything, this kind of makes me wish I had kept some of my old JT fan memorabilia, but then again, all good things must come to an end. I've finally been able to let go of my vendetta against Jessica Biel, so NBD.

