Your first celebrity crush probably made you suddenly aware that sex is a thing that people do — and hopefully a thing that you would do too, someday. For me, Justin Timberlake was everything. Just something about his perfectly coifed, crunchy looking frosted tips — which now kind of remind me of Top Ramen — used to send 12-year-old me into hysterics. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. All I could do was hope and pray that he would one day stop carrying the dead weight of the other N*SYNC members (sorry, not sorry) and finally fly solo. Young me was def onto something. If you can relate, here are some v familiar faces that just might bring back some serious feels. Proceed with caution.
Well there you have it folks, the internet has spoken. If anything, this kind of makes me wish I had kept some of my old JT fan memorabilia, but then again, all good things must come to an end. I've finally been able to let go of my vendetta against Jessica Biel, so NBD.
