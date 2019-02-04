An all-time record low temperature was just recorded in Illinois thanks to the arctic freeze that is sweeping through the East and Midwest, and if you live in any state affected by it, you already know its wrath. The reasoning for a roundup of the best plus-size winter coats is therefore unnecessary and will hopefully help you bundle up and stay warm and safe during these way-too-cold times. While hooded puffer coats featuring a hood and ground-grazing hemline might be necessary for the next few days, styles that can combine both function and form will undoubtedly suffice soon. And when those warmer days come, you'll want to make sure you're prepared to emerge from sartorial hibernation in a killer coat.

Whether you're into faux shearling, faux fur, shiny finishes, pea coats, cropped styles, or whatever else, there's a coat out there for you that will satisfy your style cravings while also keeping you all kinds of cozy. There's nothing worse than covering up an ace outfit—why not make your outerwear part of it? Check out 13 fire picks below that won't cramp your style and will turn up the heat during this very cold time.

Monster Mash

The fantastical blue faux fur collar on this coat give it an unexpected punch of whimsy and style and also looks warm AF.

Make Me Blush

Thanks to its teddy bear-like material, this fuzzy coat looks like the sartorial embodiment of hygge. It's dusty blush tone is a nice departure from typical coat colors and its boxy shape and structured collar add a sense of expensive-looking finesse.

Indigo Wild

Everyone and their mother owns a faux fur leopard coat, and for good reason — they rule. Why not set yourself apart from the pack by choosing this option featuring a cool blue wash?

Gone Soft

Soft suede and fuzzy fleece? Sounds like the coziest coat ever.

Back to Black

Everyone needs a classic menswear-inspired wool coat in their arsenal, and this one is the perfect pick. Featuring a boxy shape and notched collar, it's ideal for its versatility and ability to pair with everything.

Fuzzy Wuzzy

Another teddy bear-like coat, this one mimics your favorite childhood toy in both texture and color.

Earn Your Stripes

Faux fur coats are both incredibly warm and incredibly stylish, especially when they feature a cool pattern or print like this one. Boasting three colors of fuzz in a graphic color blocked design, it's the perfect coat to wear to work, to a date, to the ballet, to anywhere.

Sporty Spice

This is a puffer coat with an attitude! A faux fur lining and patent finish give it an especially rad aesthetic.

Seeing Red

If you've got to wear a more traditional puffer coat in color and quilting, make it this one. Thanks to a cropped shape and cool knitted sleeve details featuring a thumbhole, it's an elevated take on the cozy classic.

Mad For Plaid

Calling all grandpa style enthusiasts, this plaid coat in burnt orange and black is for you. It's got a classic menswear silhouette and muted color way and would pair great with your vintage sweater and wool scarf.

Biker Babe

It's faux leather and lined with faux fur. Edgy warmth at its best.

Animal Instincts

As I mentioned earlier, leopard coats are popular for a reason. You'll definitely need a more classic style like this one, too.

Parka It Right There

What would a coat roundup be without a classic parka? This one features a faux fur hood liner and drawstring waist — it's made for optimal warmth.