Summer is almost here, which means that it's time for one thing: pool season. 'Tis the season for bathing suits, giant pool floats, the aroma of sunscreen, and maybe a frozen cocktail or two (if you're 21 or up, of course). You might be lucky enough to have a pool of your own at your apartment or house, but if you don't, you're probably on the hunt for some Instagrammable ones to complete your feed's summer aesthetic. It's the perfect time for you to take a much-needed getaway, so you should take a look at this list of the best hotel pools around the world to inspire your vacay planning.

I'm not saying that you should plan your entire vacation around what the pool at your hotel looks like, but it definitely doesn't hurt working some pool time into the itinerary. A beautiful pool situation is always a plus when you're traveling. Even if you're in a beautiful new destination that you really want to go out and explore, sometimes, a day lounging poolside with a frozen margarita in hand is all you need to put the cherry on top of a perfect trip.

Here are just a few of some of my favorite hotel pools across the globe. Trust me: These are already on my bucket list and I'm ready to pack my bags ASAP.

1. O:LV Fifty Five Hotel — San Juan, Puerto Rico Courtesy of O:LV Fifty Five Hotel In my opinion, O:LV Fifty Five has one of the most Instagrammable pools in San Juan. It's a rooftop pool that overlooks the city's lagoon, complete with a wall of gorgeous foliage. I mean, what more could you ask for when it comes to snapping the ultimate poolside 'Gram?

2. Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel, Museum & Spa — Flores, Guatemala Courtesy of Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel, Museum, & Spa This incredible infinity pool at Las Lagunas lies in the heart of Guatemala's jungle and showcases a pristine view of the Quexil Lagoon. While you're chilling on one of the in-pool lounge chairs, you'll be surrounded by a ton of trees and can relax listening to the sounds of the jungle.

3. The Alida Hotel — Savannah, Georgia Courtesy of The Alida Hotel It doesn't get more lifestyle influencer-friendly than the pool at The Alida Hotel in Savannah. If you're planning on spending the entire day poolside, why not enjoy a frozen cocktail? Kick back in a luxe cabana, or lay out on one of the lounge chairs. Start snapping away to capture quality summer content for your feed.

4. Marigot Bay Resort And Marina — Marigot Bay, St. Lucia Courtesy of Marigot Bay Resort & Marina Marigot Bay Resort has the kind of pool area that you can spend the entire day at. According to their website, there are two different infinity pools, in addition to two poolside bars. You can chill in a floating lounge chair while soaking up those warm rays, or relax in a cabana with a fresh fruit smoothie in hand.

5. Mombo and Little Mombo Camp, Wilderness Safaris — Botswana Courtesy of Wilderness Safaris Though the plunge pools at Little Mombo Camp are tiny, nothing can really beat the #views you'll experience here. You can relax and take a dip in an adorable plunge pool while herds of elephants and other wildlife pass by.

6. La Mamounia — Marrakech, Morocco Courtesy of La Mamounia Morocco is known for its stunning architecture and ornate decor, and the indoor pool at La Mamounia in Marrakech is no different. The gold pillars and beautiful arches make for a totally Instagrammable moment.

7. Prince Waikiki — Honolulu, Hawaii Courtesy of Prince Waikiki If you're looking for a romantic Hawaiian getaway, Prince Waikiki is the place to be. Their stunning infinity pool overlooks one of Honolulu's piers for ultimate views of the sunset and ocean beyond.

8. Jade Mountain Resort — St. Lucia Courtesy of Jade Mountain Resort Guests staying at Jade Mountain can full immerse themselves in their natural surroundings. But the Galaxy Infinity Pool Sanctuaries at the resort take it even one step further. On one walk through your hotel room, you can go from the door to the pool for a breathtaking view of St. Lucia.

9. Grace Hotel Santorini, Auberge Resorts Collection — Santorini, Greece Courtesy of Grace Hotel Santorini, Auberge Resorts Collection In my opinion, Santorini is one of the dreamiest travel destinations in the world, and it doesn't really get much better than booking a room at Grace Hotel. Their infinity pool looks out into the sunset, making for a beautifully unforgettable getaway.

10. Viceroy Los Cabos – San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur Courtesy of Viceroy Los Cabos It doesn't get more epic than the four pools at Viceroy Los Cabos. Get ready to capture the ultimate aerial picture that'll get all the likes on the 'Gram. The rooftop pool is adults only, so you can relax in peaceful — and incredibly stunning — surroundings.