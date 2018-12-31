Honestly, the term compatibility is relative, and in the end, to each their own. Granted, there's always something you can live without, which is why I'm going to share the one sign you shouldn't date in 2019, according to your zodiac sign. Truth is, there's so many things to consider when looking at astrological compatibility. For instance, the four elements (fire, earth, air, and water) play a major role in astrology, believe it or not. In fact, whenever I read birth charts, that's one of the first things I look at, in order to convey my messaging. You're not going to get emotional with an air sign, and you're sure as hell not going to waste an earth sign's time.

Moreover, the four elements can really help you determine the type of person you're dealing with. For example, fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) are fiery, passionate, and prefer to take action. Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) are realistic, as they very much live in the here and now. Air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) mentally analyze the situation, and prefer to communicate. Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) are typically feelers, as they are totally in tune with the emotional undercurrents, and the universal realm. See? There's something incredibly unique about each element.

On another note — and I always say this — learning about someone's sun sign is simply scratching the surface. Aside from the astrological elements, there are still a number of things to consider. For instance, your rising sign (ascendant) determines the order of the houses in your chart, and that in itself speaks volumes. Oh, and this might sound silly, but Jessa from Girls said it perfectly, "If your rising signs aren't compatible, it's not going to happen," and that is SO TRUE. Put it this way: If you're rising water, stay away from those with their rising in fire and air signs... and vise versa.

Anyhoo, here's who you should stay away from this year, so don't say I didn't warn you:

Aries: Don't Date A Pisces

You're on a mission this year, Aries. Your ruling planet will be direct all year, and well, you don't have time to be emotional or sensitive — let alone ambiguous — when it comes down to making moves.

Taurus: Don't Date A Gemini

Let's face it, Taurus: You're going through a major revolution, and funny enough, Gemini is going through something similar. You need someone who will be there for you no matter what, and Gemini isn't there yet.

Gemini: Don't Date A Cancer

Cancer is incredibly focused on their family and well being this year, so they won't have much time for your witty banter, and mind games, Gemini. Besides, they're way too emotional for you.

Cancer: Don't Date A Libra

Focus on yourself, Cancer. Sadly, Libra is still figuring out what they want, and well, who are we kidding? You've been through enough. Don't let their irresistible charms lure you in.

Leo: Don't Date A Scorpio

I know the sexual attraction is there, but in the end, the ego trips and pointless arguments will forever get the best of you both. Be realistic with your needs, Leo.

Virgo: Don't Date An Aquarius

Yes, Aquarius is totally brilliant and mentally stimulating, but that's not going to suffice, Virgo. You need solid goodness right now, so don't get attached.

Libra: Don't Date A Taurus

Granted, the both of you are children of Venus, and totally irresistible, but that still doesn't take away from your current situation. Focus on yourself, and your life mission, Libra.

Scorpio: Don't Date A Sagittarius

You think you could handle Sagittarius' adventurous spirit, but I'm not so sure you can handle them on their Jupiter high. You're craving intimacy and intensity, and they just want to have fun.

Sagittarius: Don't Date A Virgo

There's something so alluring about Virgo, right? Well, hate to break it to you, but at the end of the day, Virgo won't put up with your impromptu road trips, let alone spontaneity.

Capricorn: Don't Date An Aries

Aries is totally focused, and I can see how that turns you on, but sadly, their rambunctious spirit and impulsiveness, will only bring you headaches.

Aquarius: Don't Date A Capricorn

Aside from your traditional ruling planet Saturn, you and Capricorn have absolutely nothing in common. This is solely a conquest for you, Aquarius. Behave yourself.

Pisces: Don't Date A Leo

Leo is totally passionate and creative, but sadly, their attention span could never keep up with your universal feels, and colorful emotions. Do something creative together, but don't fall in love with a Leo, Pisces.