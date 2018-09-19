The 1 Major Life Change The Autumn Equinox 2018 Will Bring To Each Zodiac Sign

Everything is cyclical. As the leaves begin changing form, parts of us also start withering away, as there is a new season in the horizon. If we're reborn every spring, and bloom in the summer, what's the one major life change the autumn equinox 2018 will bring each zodiac sign? Well, if you happen to know which houses in your birth chart the sun will be transiting through during this time, then you'll definitely have a better understanding of the season's energetic theme, and overall feel. Remember, the sun takes an entire year to travel through the zodiac wheel, but even still, you'll notice the energy shift immediately.

Now, as per usual, there's a lot happening in the stars this season, and I guarantee you, none of it will go unnoticed. The fall kicks off when the sun enters charming Libra, which is then followed by mysterious Scorpio, and adventurous Sagittarius. Each of these signs are located in the western part of the zodiac wheel, which means this is a time to be receptive and empathic to the needs of others. Libra season is about finding balance and harmony within our relationships, so once Scorpio season rolls around, we've mastered the art, if you know what I mean. By Sagittarius season, we'll already have our very own personal philosophy to fulfill. See? Autumn is f*cking magical.

Speaking of magic, here's a closer look at what's about to change this season:

Aries: You're Valuing Your Relationships

You're definitely seeing things differently these days, in terms of your one-on-one relationships. Is something in the air? Or are you in love? It could honestly be either, but if you can't love yourself, how are you supposed to love anyone else?

Taurus: You're Finally Getting Your Sh*t Together

Sometimes all it takes is a sporadic moment to finally wake up and smell the coffee. Enough is enough, Taurus. You've put this off for way too long, and it's time to make a change. You get what you give.

Gemini: You're Not Afraid To Be Yourself

What's there to be afraid of, anyway? Look how far you've come, and this is just the beginning. You're a witty intellectual with an infinite amount of talent. There's no such thing as another you, Gemini. Literally.

Cancer: You're Learning Your Emotional Boundaries

You feel things so deeply, and sometimes you're terrified of saying no to someone, just because you don't want to hurt their feelings in the process. What about you, though? Sometimes it's OK to be selfish, Cancer.

Leo: You're Speaking Your Mind Without Losing Your Temper

You're loud, proud, and technically zodiac royalty, so I can see how all the nonsense can seem frustrating from time to time. However, there's no need to get upset, especially when you can communicate all that's on your mind.

Virgo: You're Making An Investment

You work harder than all the rest of us, and it's time you indulge in all that you've work so hard for. Also, feel free to pat yourself on the back, too. You're fresh off your solar return, and you're already killing it.

Libra: You're Not The Same Person You Used To Be

It's your solar revolution, and you've never felt more ready to move forward. Start again, and don't look back. This is your journey, and you're in the driver seat.

Scorpio: You're Paying Back Spiritual Karmic Debt

It's been a long year hasn't it? With your solar return not too far away, it's important to rid yourself of what no longer serves you, so that you may start again, with a clean slate. Let go and let go, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: You Made A New Crew Of Friends

Change comes with the turf, especially when you're a spiritual being. So what if you've outgrown your tribe? This is because you're changing every single day, and that in itself is beautiful.

Capricorn: You're Demanding The Respect You Deserve

You've worked hard enough, Capricorn. So, naturally, it's about time you demand some respect. You know your worth, and everything you're capable of, right? Well, don't be afraid to show the world who's boss.

Aquarius: Your View Of The World Is Changing

Who are you, and what have you done with Aquarius? I'm kidding. Trust me, I know it hasn't been a walk in the park for you all, and this is exactly why you feel like a completely different person. It's okay, keep going that way.

Pisces: You're Experiencing Deep Transformation

Ruin is the road to transformation, Pisces. Sometimes things need to collapse in our lives, in order for us to rebuild them, the way they need to be built. You are behind the curtain, and it seems a little darker than usual, but this is all a phase, I promise.