Viral Twitter hashtags, as of recent, have been polarizing and divisive in rhetoric, with seemingly new trending controversies everyday. Recently, trending hashtags have sparked debates on Twitter such as #boycottNFL or #boycottKeurig. Today, however, Thanks Birth Control tweets are trending as women praise contraceptives for National Birth Control Day — a sentiment quite far from a boycott.

"Thanks, Birth Control" is a social media campaign that started in November 2016 by the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy. The National Campaign started the hashtag ask a way to "ask everyone to publicly support birth control and all that it makes possible for individuals and society." The campaign asks people to "speak up, dispel myths, share facts, and mobilize your friends and colleagues to say #ThxBirthControl with us."

Basically, this day allows women to collectively give thanks to female reproductive health care for their own personal reasons, and of course, many of them are using this day to push an agenda of pro-reproductive rights, which runs counter to the policies of the Donald Trump administration. Different women tell their stories of how birth control played an important role in their lives and why it should be considered basic healthcare.

Here are some of the ways women (and men!) on Twitter are celebrating #ThanksBirthControl day.

31 years of sex, 1 planned pregnancy #thxbirthcontrol pic.twitter.com/cF6MpsIDC1 — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 15, 2017

#ThxBirthControl



Thanks to birth control I was able to postpone having a child until I got my career off the ground & was 'ready' (HA!) for a baby. 💙👍 — 💙Rapunzel™ (@co_rapunzel4) November 15, 2017

#ThxBirthControl for giving families the right to build the family size that they desire and that works within their financial means without having to jeopardize their children’s futures. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 15, 2017

One Twitter user tweeted, "I was able to have children when it was right for my family. #ThxBirthControl."

I was able to have children when it was right for my family. #ThxBirthControl pic.twitter.com/ESdQ2ZSGwh — Sarah Unsicker (@SarahUnsicker) November 15, 2017

One woman attributed her degree and career to birth control.

She wrote, "Thank you for my master's degree, my career, and all the traveling I've been able to enjoy. I owe my quality of life to you."

Thank you for my master’s degree, my career, and all the traveling I’ve been able to enjoy. I owe my quality of life to you. #ThxBirthControl — If I be waspish... (@bewaremysting) November 15, 2017

Along with individual women, many organizations that support women's reproductive rights and contraceptives have shared why they are thankful and why they support birth control.

Millions of people have used birth control to plan their families, finish their education, and pursue their dreams. Today, we say “Thanks, Birth Control!” for everything birth control makes possible. #ThxBirthControl pic.twitter.com/uWjKna74PN — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) November 15, 2017

We celebrate birth control because it gives women more options and freedom. Why do you celebrate #ThxBirthControl day? pic.twitter.com/6lw1QfAyJj — CenterforReproRights (@ReproRights) November 15, 2017

#ThxBirthControl for lowering unintended pregnancies + allowing us to CHOOSE if + when we want to start our families. 💖 pic.twitter.com/l7Wzk4ctUh — KeepBCFree (@KeepBCFree) November 15, 2017

Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood, illustrated, with emojis, the benefits of birth control, explaining saying that birth control has helped more women get degrees and start their careers, and lowered the rate of surprise pregnancies and abortions. She was among the many who celebrated birth control by listing its many benefits, pushing for protection of accessibility to contraceptives.

#ThxBirthControl for

→ more 👩‍🎓

→ more 👩‍💼👩‍🔬👩‍🏭

💵 a shrinking wage gap

📉 fewer unintended pregnancies

📉 fewer teen births

📉 the lowest rate of abortions since Roe



It’s meant fantastic progress. Let’s protect it. → https://t.co/0hB5o6wCzL — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) November 15, 2017

Some used the #ThxBirthControl to make more overtly political statements rather than to tell personal stories.

Support for contraceptives has become especially politicized as the Trump administration rolled back protections for birth control coverage that had been created by President Barack Obama as part of the Affordable Care Act (ACA, aka Obamacare). With the Trump administration's actions in early October, employers can decide if they have moral or religious reasons to deny contraceptive coverage in insurance. That means that women who have spent years not paying for birth control (as Obamacare eliminated the copay) may end up having to pay for it, if their employers decide they don't want to cover it.

“The Trump administration’s decision to take away access to cvg is a decision to undermine our health, well-being, and economic security. It’s more of the same from a misogynistic, racist, homophobic, xenophobic administration.” — @JessiLeigh #HandsOffMyBC #ThxBirthControl — National Partnership (@NPWF) November 15, 2017

In a different direction, John Fugelsang of Sirius XM pushed a political agenda about government spending with the hashtag, saying that, "Big oil gets $7 billion in subsidies but contraception as part of a health care compensation package is 'free stuff.'"

Big oil gets $7billion in subsidies but contraception as part of a health care compensation package is 'free stuff.'#thxbirthcontrol — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 15, 2017

Dawn Laguens, executive vice president of Planned Parenthood directed her tweet to the White House, adding another trending hashtag #HandsOffMyBC.

She tweeted, "It's #ThxBirthControl Day! A good day to tell the White House exactly how birth control has improved your life. Because it has. #HandsOffMyBC"

It's #ThxBirthControl Day! A good day to tell the White House exactly how birth control has improved your life. Because it has. #HandsOffMyBC — Dawn Laguens (@dawnlaguens) November 15, 2017

While this hashtag, like any other political one, will face controversy and opposition, the National Birth Control Day was simply a way for women to speak up and say thanks. The campaign aimed to destigmatize negative connotations around this contraceptive and provide personal accounts of how birth control has helped millions of women in a multitude of ways.