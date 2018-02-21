Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir's Quotes About Each Other Will Make You Wish They Were Dating
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir might have won a gold medal, but frankly, that's the least of my concerns when it comes to this painfully sexy power team. All I care about is why in the world they are not together considering the chemistry those two have with each other. And I'm not just talking about their steamy sexual chemistry on the ice. I'm also talking about Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir's quotes about each other, which are pretty much more beautiful and eloquent than any wedding vow I could possibly imagine — and these aren't even wedding vows.
You see, the couple has been working together for over two decades. In addition to them having 20 years to build a beautiful, passionate working relationship on the ice, their time together has also allowed them to develop a pretty solid relationship off the ice. The best part of it all? Neither of them are shy about talking about their fondness and straight up (platonic) love for each other, both on and off the ice. Now, even though the two vehemently claim that they are not dating (OK, fine, I believe them on that one), I think we can all agree that they SHOULD be dating.
Don't believe me? Just check out all of the beautiful things they've said about each other below.
There was that time Scott said they have "such a cool relationship."
When an interviewer at Maclean's, a Canadian magazine, pointed out that a lot of people think they are married, Moir responded by saying:
And then, just when you thought things couldn't get any cuter, Virtue chimed in:
And of course, there was the time Virtue said they have a "special relationship."
In the same interview with Maclean's, the duo was asked how they've made their relationship last so long, to which Virtue responded:
Oh, and how could I not acknowledge the fact that Moir called Virtue "fantastic" and swore he'd be a loyal partner to her forever.
According to the Huffington Post, during a press conference following their gold medal win, Moir said Virtue is a "pretty fantastic person."
As if that wasn't adorable enough, he continued:
Moir also called the 20 years they've spent skating together "very special."
At the same press conference, Moir stated:
How about when he said she can move like nobody he's ever seen?
In the interview with Maclean's, Moir was asked to give a scouting report for Virtue. Needless to say, it'll make you swoon:
And Virtue chimed in to say Moir is "generous, thoughtful and extremely insightful."
When asked the same question about Moir, Virtue responded by saying:
Then there was the time they gushed about how lucky they've been to have each other.
CBC put together a montage to Virtue and Moir set to Jim Cuddy's "Pull Me Through." Throughout the montage, the duo spoke over footage of them skating.
After Virtue starts off by saying they've been skating together for 20 years, Moir chimes in to say: "We've been very lucky to have each other in our lives."
"We've worked hard to really nurture that partnership," Virtue adds. AND IT ONLY GETS CUTER FROM THERE. Moir notes, "We really rely on each other." And, finally, Virtue concludes, "How nice to live this Olympic journey with your best friend."
And the time when Moir basically said Virtue is the total package.
"She's actually hilarious," Moir said of Virtue in an interview with Yahoo Canada Sports. "I think some people would be surprised. A lot of people knows she's a genius. She's very smart. But she has a great drive as well. So she has a pretty good combo, fun to work with, best business partner ever."
And Virtue thinks Moir is pretty hilarious as well. "The sad thing is after 20 years I still find Scott hysterical," she said in the same interview.
Even 11 years ago, Virtue acknowledged that their "personalities balance one another extremely well."
In a 2007 interview with Golden Skate, the duo were asked what has helped them stay together for so many years to which Virtue said:
Obviously, the only thing Moir finds annoying about Virtue is how dang perfect she is.
In a 2013 interview, the duo were asked to share what "drives them crazy" about each other. Virtue's response was just that Moir's "usually late." But Moir took his response to the next level:
How about when Moir shared their steamy pre-performance ritual?
During an interview at the 2017 World Championships, Moir shared:
You guys, they've even been to couples' therapy.
Like all relationships, Virtue and Moir aren't immune to rough patches. After Virtue underwent a 2008 surgery, the partners told Maclean's that they didn't speak for months. Finally, they decided to get professional help.
Moir explained to Macleans:
Then there's the time Moir described their relationship as "unique."
During their deep-dive investigation of their relationship, Alyssa Bereznak, a reporter at The Ringer, watched the duo's reality show, Tessa & Scott, for more clues about their relationship.
In the first episode, Virtue explains: “People search their whole lives for someone that special, and we have that, and we feel very fortunate.” As if that wasn't steamy enough, Moir adds in another interview: “It’s really tricky to find someone who understands the relationship that Tessa and I have, because it’s unique."
So...yeah, if they're not in love, I don't believe in love anymore.
