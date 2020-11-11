Yes, he may have snagged the first impression rose. But Tayshia Adams and Spencer Robertson's body language still has a lot of those awkward we-barely-know-each-other vibes. "I think they're into each other," Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence said after analyzing images of Adams and Robertson from the Nov. 10 episode of The Bachelorette. Having said that, Brown also notes "it's pretty early in the relationship and they're not 100 percent comfortable with each other yet." Considering they literally just met, uh, yeah — that checks out.

Robertson, a 30-year-old water treatment engineer from La Jolla, California, is one of four new contestants who joined The Bachelorette after Clare Crawley got engaged to Dale Moss and exited the show. Adams was a vocal fan of Robertson's from the get-go, literally dubbing him “hot hot hot” as soon he got out of the limo.

The other dudes weren't his biggest fan, though, especially after he asked the group, “How many of you guys were here for Clare?" The joke fell flat, and fellow contestant Kenny Braasch went so far as to say Robertson "seems like he’s here just to be a d*ck."

But Adams had a different take. “He’s super sweet, he’s super nice and he’s cute," she said. "He’s definitely a guy I would go after."

Here's what Adams and Robertson's body language reveals about their chemistry.

She's asserting some control. ABC "She's guiding his head with her hand and has somewhat of a death grip on him with her other hand," Brown says of this shot. "So, she knows she's in control here."

He wants that rose real bad. ABC Luckily, he doesn't seem to mind her being in the driver's seat. If anything, he just wants her to like him. Of this shot, Brown says "he's really looking to her for approval here."

The first impression doesn't spare you from awk moments. ABC If it looks like they're not totally in sync here, that's because they're not. "They're both leaning away a little bit," Brown notes. "Seems like he's surprised her with something he's said. So this isn't their closest moment."

There's a closeness that was missing. ABC "They're both still leaning away from each other even though they're holding hands," says Brown of this shot. "So this isn't their closest moment either."

They were attracted to each other right off the bat. ABC "They're reaching for each other and leaning back just to get a good look at each other," Brown says of them here. "They seem to both have a super happy smile on their face. This is a good time for both of them."