It looks like it's a go on fantasy suites for this season of The Bachelorette. OK, well, that's really only a guess I'm making based on Tayshia Adams’ quote about sex before marriage during the Dec. 3 episode of her Click Bait podcast. “I waited until marriage so that being said, I now have a different [outlook] on that,” she shared. “I feel like sex before marriage is important because that’s such an intimate thing with your partner.” She went on to add that she thinks sex is “something that you have to explore, to be honest” before exchanging vows.

She explained, “I’m not saying go have a one night stand every single day, but I’m just saying it shouldn’t be the foundation of your relationship. I think it should definitely be a thing that you can connect on because I think it’s very, very special.”

ICYMI: Adams saved herself for marriage before tying the knot with her college sweetheart Josh Bourelle in February 2016. Because of this, she noted on the podcast that she has a "different take" when it comes to the discussion surrounding premarital sex. While her take on having premarital sex has changed since getting divorced in October 2017, Adams did note that she still finds sex to be incredibly special.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I’ve always dated with intention,” she explained. “I married my first boyfriend for Christ’s sake, like, I don’t have many past hookups. I’m not the girl that does that kind of thing, but I don’t know, I just find intimacy is very, very sacred.”

Adams opened up about her marriage on The Bachelorette during a one-on-one date with contestant Brendan Morais. “I married a guy that I met in college. I also had lost myself in my marriage, like my identity was him,” she told Morais. “But unfortunately, it was infidelity and other issues — not on my part — and then we got divorced and I too felt like I failed.”

Here's to hoping Adams is able to find that sexual and emotional connection with one of her many qualified contestants on this season of The Bachelorette.