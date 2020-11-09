While Clare Crawley's season broke a lot of the tried and true Bachelor Nation norms, Tayshia Adams' quote about falling in love with multiple guys gives me some classic Bachelor Nation vibes. "I didn't know it was possible to fall in love with multiple people," Adams told Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 9. "But when you just really lean into the journey and really be vulnerable, you never know what can happen. And it happened to me." As far as exactly how many dudes she fell for, Adams wouldn't give a number but admitted that it was "way more than I thought [I would]."

She also revealed she drops the L-Bomb "multiple times" throughout her season and she even, for some reason, wears a wedding dress at some point? So, it sounds like she really loved her group of dudes, but, as viewers saw during Peter Weber's season, that doesn't exactly make deciding on who to spend the rest of your life with any easier.

When asked whether or not she was engaged or in love at the time of the interview, Adams left things open-ended just saying "possibly!"

Viewers of this season of The Bachelorette know Adams wound up coming on the show when Crawley made an early exit to be with her front-runner Dale Moss. But that doesn't mean she inherits all the same dudes. "There's some new faces and it's going to get really juicy the second that happens," Adams told Entertainment Tonight. "Just wait and see."

As for the guys who were leftover from Crawley's season, Adams revealed she felt connections with Zac Clark, Brendan Morais, and Ivan Hall. "I had pretty memorable moments with those three guys on night one, so you'll be able to see that," she shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I feel like they're all special."

In particular, she revealed she goes on a one-on-one with Morais and has a heart-to-heart with Hall about being biracial. Things seemed to be a bit more serious between her and Clark. Adams shared that their "story unfolds" over the course of her season. "He is different," she said of Clark. "He is someone that has depth to him, was willing to go to those places. I'm telling you, these guys are vulnerable, they're open, they're honest, they're real."

So, Crawley's crop of guys clearly had a few winners. But Adams noted that she wished Crawley would have warned her about some of the not-so-great ones. "She had just gotten engaged so there was a lot going on," Adams said during a Nov. 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I wish we would've so she could've thrown me a bone and warned me about a guy or two!"

OK, fine! I'll watch her season! Twist my arm, why don't ya?