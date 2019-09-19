Another day, another kettle full of piping hot Bachelor Nation Tea. What is the tea this time, you ask? Well, Tayshia Adams denied Reality Steve's claim that her relationship with John Paul Jones is fake. On Instagram, a fan commented on a photo that Tayshia posted of herself with JPJ on Sept. 18, writing, "Reality Steve says y’all are no longer together 🤷‍♀️" Tayshia responded, "guess what...he's wrong!!!! 😉" In another reply she wrote, "It's kinda bizarre! Always ready to harp on anything negative about me!...Reality Steve Who???" So, I guess that settles that.

Reality Steve, the popular blogger who often publishes Bachelor spoilers, didn't back down after seeing her responses. "At no point in my column do I ever write the words 'I don't think they're together.' So, not correct," he wrote on Twitter the same day as her Instagram post. "I'll believe what I believe, and that is that they're lying, and you believe what they say. That's fine. No need to respond anymore."

Tayshia initially broke up with JPJ in Mexico during their season of Bachelor in Paradise.

“I think we were kind of forcing things a little bit and I think she made the mature decision to postpone it a little bit,” JPJ told Us Weekly of their split at the reunion taping. “She had every right to feel the way that she felt. Everything unfolds in such a short period of time and it’s difficult to do. I think it’s a little bit unrealistic to jump to, you know, that big of a commitment in that short period of time. I can’t force somebody to want to be with you. I’m not gonna beg her to go with me.”

Then, during the reunion episode, they revealed that they were back together after reuniting in Maryland.

“It’s cool that we get to just enjoy this whole, like, after-experience with each other, you know,” he told Us Weekly. “It’s a little overwhelming, the kind of the attention that you get an, I don’t know, it’s just kinda fun to, you know, hash it out with someone.”

But Reality Steve wasn't exactly convinced that the two were legitimately an item.

In a spoiler tweet he wrote: "(SPOILER): This reunion show filmed August 27th. Chris and Katie are still together today. Tayshia and JPJ are not together anymore."

To make matters even more confusing, Tayshia responded to Reality Steve's tweet by tagging JPJ and asking if this means that she can unfollow him on Instagram now. He responded, "Of course Schmoopy," with a smiley face covered in kisses.

I'm just as confused as you are. But, hey, according to the two of them, they're together. So I guess we should take their word for it.

In fact, JPJ told Us Weekly at the reunion taping that he's thinking of moving to Los Angeles to be closer to Tayshia. “I think moving to L.A. is potentially in the horizon,” he told Us. “That would make our dating situation easier. We’re just taking it one day at a time.”

Here's to hoping that, whether or not they're actually together, they're happy. That's all that matters, right?