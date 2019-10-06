If you've been playing Taylor Swift's album Lover on repeat ever since it was released in August, you're definitely not the only one. The catchy album is filled with so many hits to sing along to, whether you're chilling alone in your room or partying with friends. Now that the temperatures outside are cooling down and fall is in full swing, it's time to match your playlist to the seasonal mood with Swift's new stripped-down versions of ballads off the Lover album. Swift showcased the stripped-down songs during her recent performance on Saturday Night Live and Taylor Nation is singing her praises. Taylor Swift's Saturday Night Live performances were both so intimate that you'll want to cozy up to the fireplace on a fall evening.

During the Saturday, Oct. 5 episode of Saturday Night Live, the 29-year-old pop star served as the musical guest for the second episode of the season. Swift showcased two ballads off her latest No. 1 album, the title track "Lover" and "False God."

During "Lover," Swift looked dashing wearing a green turtle-neck and earrings against a matching green set. She played the piano and accompanied herself while singing the tune, cooing lines like "I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover" amidst the he romantic atmosphere. With sheet paper flying behind her, the performance was a dream-like production that totally put the spotlight on Swift and her vocals. Her raw musical talent, which has been with her throughout her evolution from teen singer to global superstar, is unmistakable in the raw performance of "Lover."

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

For her second performance, Swift delivered the debut performance of the ballad "False God" and took things up a notch with a darker, more glam aesthetic. She donned a black blazer, sparkling trousers, and a plunging top. With her red lipstick and blonde trestles, Swift shone on the set, which had a layer of fog and candle-like lamps. She was joined on stage with backup singers as well as the Saturday Night Live band's saxophone player, whom Swift gave the stage to for a magnificent, jazzy solo.

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

Not surprisingly, the stripped-down performances have all the Swift fans buzzing on social media, who got the hashtag #TaylorOnSNL trending. It looks like once again, Taylor Nation is not shying away from expressing their undivided support of the artist. Instagram user @LeoTs13 commented on Swift's artistry: "She's so emotional. Omg our baby!!!" Similarly, user @selgofetish praised the "Lover" rendition and production, writing: "Can we please appreciate this performance?? Everything about it was so beautiful."

After the taping of the show, Swift headed to the Saturday Night Live afterparty at Zuma in New York early Sunday morning on Oct. 6. Joined by her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the adorable couple made a rare public appearance together as they held hands entering the venue. The soiree was undoubtedly a star-studded event filled with Swift's crew, such as her close friends Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt who were also seen entering the bash. Given Swift's killer performance on Saturday Night Live, the pop star had every reason to celebrate this weekend.