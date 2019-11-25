Writing songs about the celebrities you've dated and broken up with is old hat for Taylor Swift. From John Meyer to Joe Jonas, Swift has mined her personal life for pop tunes. The habit must be contagious because Selena Gomez, Taylor's BFF, has taken up the practice. Her "Lose You To Love Me" is all about her long on-again-off-again relation with Justin Bieber. But never let it be said that Swift isn't the most supportive of friends. Taylor Swift's reaction to Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me" AMAs performance is proof she's going to jam out Gomez's personal tracks as much as Gomez has grooved to hers.

Swift and Gomez have been BFFs for a *long* time, since back when they were each dating a Jonas around 2008-2009. (Gomez dated Nick while Swift dated Joe.) Swift has been there for the entire decade of the Bieber ride, providing an ear and a shoulder the whole way. Some people are living for the drama (or at least rubbernecking), Swift is there to support her friend. She's stood on the AMAs stage and rocked out performing songs about her exes. Now, she's proudly cheering Selena on for doing the same and putting the past where it belongs: on the Billboard Top Ten.

Everyone should have someone ready to cheer them on in the same way. Total BFF goals.

Check it out:

But it was when the dancers came out, and the breakdown started at the camera cut to Taylor, jumping up and down and screaming. When Selena and her dancers stomped down the stage, Taylor was dancing along.

Gomez and Bieber were a long-running item for most of this decade. The couple first started dating back in 2010 when Gomez was 18, and Bieber was 16. They were together until 2012, which is when the first of many breakups began. Over the years, it seemed like the two of them had fallen into a toxic-like pattern. They'd get together; they'd be seen out and about. Then suddenly they wouldn't be, and one (or both) would post cryptic social media messages suggesting it was once again over.

When Bieber proposed to his now-wife Hailey Baldwin, #SelenaIsFree started trending on Twitter, suggesting her fans were finally glad to see her move on too. But you don't date someone for nearly 10 years (on and off) without needing to do some processing. And so "Lose You To Love Me" was born. And Taylor was there to cheer it on the whole way.