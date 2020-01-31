It's a beautiful day to be a Swiftie. Taylor Swift officially dropped a new single with her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, and it is good. I've read through Taylor Swift's "Only The Young" lyrics. and they are some of her most powerful yet.

The song is politically charged, as it was written as a direct response to the 2018 midterm election results. Tennessee elected Marsha Blackburn into office, whom Swfit believes is dedicated to eliminating legislation that protects women and the LGBTQ community. While, prior to Swift's Reputation era, Swift was apolitical (at least publicly), Blackburn's agenda stood in direct opposition to Swift's core beliefs, which made made her realize she needed to speak out.

In a Jan. 21, 2019, interview with Variety, Swift went into detail about the inspiration and creative process behind the track.

"I wrote it after the midterm elections, when there were so many young people who rallied for their candidate... ” Swift said. “It was hard to see so many people feel like they had canvassed and done everything and tried so hard. I saw a lot of young people’s hopes dashed. And I found that to be particularly tragic, because young people are the people who feel the worst effects of gun violence, and student loans and trying to figure out how to start their lives and how to pay their bills, and climate change, and are we going to war — all these horrific situations that we find ourselves facing right now... I was really upset about Tennessee going the way that it did, obviously. And so I just wanted to write a song about it," she said.

Well, that song is here, and the empowering lyrics are anything but subtle. They're a call for her listeners to get out and get involved in politics. Check them out below:

VERSE 1

It keeps me awake

The look on your face

The moment you heard the news

You're screaming inside

And frozen in time

You did all that you could do

The game was rigged, the ref got tricked

The wrong ones think they’re right

You were outnumbered — this time

CHORUS

But only the young

Only the young

Only the young

Only the young can run

Can run, so run

And run, and run

VERSE 2

So every day now

You brace for the sound

You've only heard on TV

You go to class, scared

Wondering where the best hiding spot would be

And the big bad man and his big bad clan

Their hands are stained with red

Oh, how quickly, they forget

PRE-CHORUS

They aren't gonna help us

Too busy helping themselves

They aren't gonna change this

We gotta do it ourselves

They think that it's over

But it's just begun

CHORUS

Only one thing can save us

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young

Only the young (Only the young)

(Don’t say you're too tired to fight

It's just a matter of time

Up there's the finish line)

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young

Can run

BRIDGE

Don’t say you're too tired to fight

It's just a matter of time (Can run)

Up there's the finish line

So run, and run, and run

Don’t say you're too tired to fight

It's just a matter of time (So run)

Up there's the finish line

And run, and run, and run

OUTRO

Only the young

Only the young

Only the young

Now listen the song below: