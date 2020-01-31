Taylor Swift's "Only The Young" Lyrics Are A Call For Her Fans To Vote
It's a beautiful day to be a Swiftie. Taylor Swift officially dropped a new single with her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, and it is good. I've read through Taylor Swift's "Only The Young" lyrics. and they are some of her most powerful yet.
The song is politically charged, as it was written as a direct response to the 2018 midterm election results. Tennessee elected Marsha Blackburn into office, whom Swfit believes is dedicated to eliminating legislation that protects women and the LGBTQ community. While, prior to Swift's Reputation era, Swift was apolitical (at least publicly), Blackburn's agenda stood in direct opposition to Swift's core beliefs, which made made her realize she needed to speak out.
In a Jan. 21, 2019, interview with Variety, Swift went into detail about the inspiration and creative process behind the track.
"I wrote it after the midterm elections, when there were so many young people who rallied for their candidate... ” Swift said. “It was hard to see so many people feel like they had canvassed and done everything and tried so hard. I saw a lot of young people’s hopes dashed. And I found that to be particularly tragic, because young people are the people who feel the worst effects of gun violence, and student loans and trying to figure out how to start their lives and how to pay their bills, and climate change, and are we going to war — all these horrific situations that we find ourselves facing right now... I was really upset about Tennessee going the way that it did, obviously. And so I just wanted to write a song about it," she said.
Well, that song is here, and the empowering lyrics are anything but subtle. They're a call for her listeners to get out and get involved in politics. Check them out below:
VERSE 1
It keeps me awake
The look on your face
The moment you heard the news
You're screaming inside
And frozen in time
You did all that you could do
The game was rigged, the ref got tricked
The wrong ones think they’re right
You were outnumbered — this time
CHORUS
But only the young
Only the young
Only the young
Only the young can run
Can run, so run
And run, and run
VERSE 2
So every day now
You brace for the sound
You've only heard on TV
You go to class, scared
Wondering where the best hiding spot would be
And the big bad man and his big bad clan
Their hands are stained with red
Oh, how quickly, they forget
PRE-CHORUS
They aren't gonna help us
Too busy helping themselves
They aren't gonna change this
We gotta do it ourselves
They think that it's over
But it's just begun
CHORUS
Only one thing can save us
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young
Only the young (Only the young)
(Don’t say you're too tired to fight
It's just a matter of time
Up there's the finish line)
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young
Can run
BRIDGE
Don’t say you're too tired to fight
It's just a matter of time (Can run)
Up there's the finish line
So run, and run, and run
Don’t say you're too tired to fight
It's just a matter of time (So run)
Up there's the finish line
And run, and run, and run
OUTRO
Only the young
Only the young
Only the young
Now listen the song below: