Taylor Swift fans are not going to be able to calm down when they hear the popstar's latest news. Swift recently announced she's postponing her Lover Fest tour until the coronavirus pandemic passes, but it seems she wasn't ready to hang up her guitar until then. Taylor Swift's City Of Lover concert special details will have Swifties going wild with excitement.

In regards to her decision to postpone Lover Fest, Swift tweeted on April 17, writing, "I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."

While fans were obviously bummed, they were in for a surprise. On May 8, Swift announced she has a TV concert special in the works on Good Morning America. It's called City of Lovers, and it will definitely have Swifties tuning in.

"I played this concert in September called The City Of Lover Show and it was in Paris, and it was so much fun," Swift said in a video message to Good Morning America on May 8. "It was actually a show we put together just to celebrate the Lover album coming out, and we filmed it! So that is going to be airing on ABC on May 17 and the next day it will on be on Hulu and Disney+ - so I'm really excited about it ... Again, sending my love to you guys and hope you're well."

Watch Swift's full announcement below.

The show featured in City of Lover took place at L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France in September 2019. The concert was super special for many reasons, including the fact that tickets for the show were not sold, and all the fans who were attendance won tickets through radio stations.

The footage from the concert has never been seen before, so fans definitely will not want to miss this.

In an Instagram story about the special, Swift revealed City of Lover will air on May 17 on ABC at 10pm EST, and will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.

Courtesy of Taylor Swift on Instagram

Mark your calendars, because this is one TV concert Swifties are definitely gonna lover.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.