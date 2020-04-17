Some of the biggest events in show business continue to be affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities are taking all the possible precautions they can to ensure their fans and the public remain safe and healthy at home. Taylor Swift is among the artists to take a step back and announce her highly-anticipated upcoming tour won't go on as planned — for now. Taylor Swift is rescheduling Lover Fest, but she'll be back to touring if things calm down in 2021.

Swift was counting on her tour beginning in the summer as a reflection of the music on her Lover album. "For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunsets and SUMMER," she announced in September 2019. "I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music."

In the months following her announcement, many things have changed, leading Swift to share on April 17 that her tour will not be kicking off on June 20 in Belgium as planned.

"I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision," Swift tweeted. "Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."

Swift assured fans that their already-purchased tickets would be transferred to next year's rescheduled shows without them having to take any action. If Swifties would prefer a refund, those will begin via TicketMaster on May 1.

Swift noted that "the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority" which led to the decision to "cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year."

Swift signed off the announcement: "Thank you so much for understanding. We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy, in the future."

While Swift is surely saddened that she won't be going on the road any time soon, it's definitely for the best of both her and her fans.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.