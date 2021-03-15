Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Taylor Swift's 2021 Grammys Speech Shoutout To Joe Alwyn Will Melt Your Heart
After winning Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift expressed her gratitude in a big way. Usually one to be cryptic about her love life, she had no problem shouting out her beau while accepting her golden gramophone. Believe me when I say Taylor Swift's 2021 Grammys speech shoutout to Joe Alwyn will melt you.
You can see the special moment below.
More to come...