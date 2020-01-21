When Taylor Swift released her August 2019 album Lover, fans instantly fell head-over-heels in love with each track, and couldn't wait to hear them live. So it came as a surprise when Swift, the queen of stadium tours, announced she'd be doing things a little differently this time around. Tay announced just four U.S. shows in support of Lover, two on each coast, and fans have been wondering if there are more to come. Well, Swifties, it looks like Taylor Swift won't have a full Lover tour, but there's a good reason why.

Swift openly sang about her mother's cancer diagnosis on track no. 12 off Lover, "Soon You'll Get Better," and had fans everywhere in tears. Now, in her new interview with Variety, Swift revealed she's avoiding a large-scale tour so she can spend more time with her mom.

“Yeah, that’s it. That’s the reason,” she explained. “I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen. We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on.”

Swift announced her Lover East and Lover West shows on Sept. 17, and they sounded unlike anything she's done before. The festival-inspired shows in Los Angeles and Boston are her only U.S. tour dates in 2020.

However, Swift is thrilled with her decision to pack a tour's-worth of fun into just a few special nights. Plus, she added several European festival dates to the docket for 2020, so, she's hardly taking a break.

“I wanted to be able to perform in places that I hadn’t performed in as much, and to do things I hadn’t done before, like Glastonbury,” she told Variety. “I feel like I haven’t done festivals, really, since early in my career — they’re fun and bring people together in a really cool way."

Sure, Swifties who aren't on either coast of the U.S. might have to miss out this time around, but Swift is steadfast in her decision of holding off from a major tour.

"I also wanted to be able to work as much as I can handle right now, with everything that’s going on at home. And I wanted to figure out a way that I could do both those things," she said.

Even the pared-down version of a T-Swift tour sounds so incredible, with Tay promising "open fields and sunsets and SUMMER," with her slew of shows on each coast.