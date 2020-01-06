Swifties have a lot about their favorite singer to celebrate this year, but, unfortunately, a Golden Globe win is not one of them. Taylor Swift got snubbed at the 2020 Golden Globes, and fans on Twitter are not pleased. Not only does Swift star in Cats, one of the most talked-about movies of the past year, but she was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her original song for the movie. But unfortunately, she was not the cat's meow when it came to the Globes.

Swift stars in Cats as Bombalurina, a cat who is devoted to Idris Elba's feline character Macavity. Swift and Elba gave fans a sneak peek of their on-screen chemistry when they presented the Best Original Song Award together at the 2019 Golden Globes. This year, Swift was up for a Best Original Song award for the song "Beautiful Ghosts," which she co-wrote with Cats composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. In the movie, the song is sung by Francesca Hayward's character Victoria. But, TSwift also gave fans a version that she sings, so true Swifties can rejoice. Of course, just listening to the song doesn't come with the visuals of the CGI fur technology that you get when you watch the movie, but that might be a good thing for a lot of people.

Swift lost the Golden Globe to Elton John and Bernie Taupin, who won for their song "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman. Swift was gracious about her loss, but her fans are still up in arms on her behalf.

Swift might have lost in her category, but she still made it to the Golden Globes stage this year. She presented the award for Best Animated Feature Film alongside Amy Poehler, which gave fans a chance to spot her adorable dance moves for a brief moment. But fans were still disappointed that she didn't go home with a trophy.

Swift might not have won a Golden Globe this year, but she still has a whole lot to look forward to this year. After the release of her latest album Lover in 2019, her documentary Miss Americana will drop on Netflix later this year. So don't worry Swifties, you'll be seeing plenty of Swift in 2020.