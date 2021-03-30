Did Kim Kardashian just casually extend an olive branch to Taylor Swift? Fans seem to think so after seeing the reality star's latest Instagram post. Like the rest of the world, Kardashian has been loving Netflix's Bridgerton, and on March 29, she shared a clip from the show to her IG story which featured a T-Swift song. Now, the post is gaining a lot of attention. Taylor Swift fans' reactions to Kim Kardashian's Bridgerton Instagram are everything.

Kardashian shared a steamy scene from the series where Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings get it on in the rain. However, the sex scene had little to do with fans' freakout. Swifties lost it after realizing the show's Victorian-era reinterpretation of Tay's song "Wildest Dreams" was playing in the background.

"Kim Kardashian's stories and Wildest Dreams playing at the back," one follower tweeted, "did no one notice?!?!"

Another person theorized that Kardashian may be a Swiftie after all. "Not Kim K posting a part of bridgerton where wildest dreams is playing in the background lmao she really is a fan," they questioned.

You can see Kardashian's Instagram video with "Wildest Dreams" playing in the background below.

Given Swift and Kardashian's history, it's a big deal for them to co-sign each other in any way. Swift has been wrapped up in a years-long feud with West since 2009, when he interrupted Swift's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. West later reconciled with Swift, only to reignite their feud in 2016 (this time, with Kardashian's involvement) when they leaked a taped phone call of Kanye and Swift's on Snapchat.

As of 2021, Swift and Kardashian still aren't on the best of terms (at least not publicly), but the drama has simmered. In January 2019, Kardashian told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen she was "over" the feud.

Amid Kardashian's impending divorce from West, fans are more hopeful than ever she can finally patch things up with Swift.

"Now that Kim and Kanye aren't together, could we be getting a kim/taylor friendship?!" one fan tweeted. "I mean... we havent forgotten what Kim did to taylor don't get me wrong, but id love to live to see the day where these two make up and are women who SUPPORT each other."

It's too soon to be sure, but Kardashian's video featuring Swift's song could be an emblem of peace. Or maybe she didn't even realize it was a Taylor Swift song and they're still beefing. Perhaps, the world will never know.