Being petty on social media is apparently not just for tweens. What could I possibly be referring to, you ask? Well, it turns out that actor Taylor Kinney "liked" a mean comment about his ex Lady Gaga on Instagram shortly after she won her Oscar for Best Original Song ("Shallow" from A Star Is Born).

UPDATE: According to BuzzFeed, Taylor Kinney apologized and called his "like" of the negative comment an "accident" in the comment section of his Instagram. "I'm only proud and happy for Stef," he wrote. Later, however, the comment disappeared. Elite Daily has reached out to Kinney's rep for a comment.

EARLIER: According to The Sun, the comment in question was on a photo Kinney posted on Feb. 25, the day after the Academy Awards took place on Feb. 24. He uploaded a photo of himself with Caroline Hurricanes hockey player Bryan Bickell posing in front of Bickell's signed #29 jersey hung on a wall. The caption read:

Stoked to be out with my guy @bbickell and his wife @abickell for the weekend. 29. Good times in Chicago @bickellfoundation cheers @chicagocutsteakhouse

The Sun reports that one Instagram user made an unrelated jab at Kinney's ex, commenting, "Stoked you got away from Gaga #Hollyweird." Kinney appears to have "liked" the comment.

This move also comes as a surprise after Kinney has been publicly very supportive of her ex's new acting career. "Proud. Only proud," the actor and model told Entertainment Tonight of Lady Gaga and her performance in A Star Is Born. When asked how he felt about seeing her play her role, he said, "I want [the movie] to do really, really well."

Kinney's wish came true — the movie has done well. In addition to garnering an Oscar for Best Original Song, the film was nominated for seven other awards that night and an additional five Golden Globes. It's a veritable box office hit, grossing over $425 million worldwide. Fans love it.

Kinney and Gaga met back in 2011 when he played her love interest in the music video for her hit song "You and I." He proposed on Valentine's Day in 2015 with a heart-shaped diamond ring. Gaga announced the news on Instagram two days later with an appropriately festive caption that read, "He gave me his heart on Valentine's Day, and I said YES!"

Just under a year later, in January 2016, the couple announced that they would be going their separate ways. Gaga shared the news on Instagram with an emotional caption, describing Kinney as her "soulmate." It read:

Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other.

Given the seemingly amicable nature of their breakup and the well wishes from Kinney to Gaga in recent history, one would hope that he only liked that unfortunate comment on Instagram by mistake. After all, anyone's finger can slip.

And if the like was intentional? Well, at least Gaga has her Oscar. That's a pretty sweet consolation prize.