The Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing even more. She-Hulk is the latest Marvel hero to get a screen adaptation, and fans finally know who'll be going green for the role. Tatiana Maslany will reportedly play She-Hulk in Marvel's new Disney+ series and she's already getting a warm MCU welcome. Elite Daily reached out to Marvel for confirmation of the news, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to Deadline, She-Hulk is the last major character to be co-created by the father of Marvel, Stan Lee himself. Her human alter-ego is Jennifer Walters, an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk. After she receives an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce, she gains Hulk powers. But, the diluted dose of super-powered blood allows She-Hulk to maintain her personality even when she Hulks out. The Marvel website says "she backs up her sensational strength with her savage wit and confidence," so it sounds like She-Hulk really has the best of both worlds.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the MCU, issued his congratulations to Maslany on Twitter and highlighted the family connection between their characters. Ruffalo wrote, "Welcome to the family, cuz!" alongside her casting announcement.

Twitter congratulations might not be the only way that Ruffalo is involved with She-Hulk. During a panel at C2E2 earlier this year, he said that he was in "talks" to appear in the series. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but a Hulk appearance in She-Hulk will be sure to set Marvel fans abuzz.

Shape-shifting as She-Hulk should be no trouble for Maslany since she has plenty of experience playing multiple roles at once. She is best known for playing more than a dozen clones of the same person on the BBC America series Orphan Black, and even won an Emmy for her performance in 2016.

Maslany's casting is part of a wave of female heroes in the MCU, including Brie Larson in Captain Marvel and Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Black Widow movie. Fans also can look forward to Natalie Portman playing the first-ever female Thor in the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

She-Hulk is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.