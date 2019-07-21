San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2019 was filled with lots of surprises, but none were quite as exciting as the reveal that an old cast member will return to the Marvel universe in a major way. It was announced at SDCC that Natalie Portman, who will be returning as Jane Foster, will star as the first-ever female Thor in the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. These tweets about Natalie Portman playing the first female Thor are so, so hype about this major Marvel milestone.

Portman hasn't appeared in a Marvel film since 2013, when she starred as Dr. Jane Foster in Thor: The Dark World. According to a Vanity Fair interview with Portman in 2016, the actress responded that she thought she was finished with Thor, commenting, "As far as I know, I’m done," and added the film "was a great thing to be a part of." Per People, after the July 20 announcement of her role in the newest film, Thor: Love and Thunder during SDCC, Portman walked out on stage with Thor's hammer, so that whole "I'm done" thing is definitely history.

People on Twitter were super excited about Portman playing the first female Thor and took to the internet to share their overwhelmingly positive thoughts and the occasional meme. For example, Twitter user @alexandronicc tweeted what everyone's thinking, writing, "Natalie Portman as Lady Thor??? TAKE MY MONEY..." Same.

Though there aren't a ton of details about Portman's character and role in Thor: Love and Thunder, the comic book can give fans a little bit of insight into what may happen. According to The Verge, Jane Foster becomes Thor after after the original Thor is labeled as unworthy to wield his hammer, called Mjolnir.

It may seem as if things couldn't get any more exciting with Thor: Love and Thunder, but SDCC had even more surprises in store for fans. Not only will Portman return as Jane Foster, but Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will also return for the fourth Thor film and return to their roles as Thor and Valkyrie. Fans are not only hyped about Portman playing a female Thor but also about Thompson's role as Valkyrie, King of Asgard who, according to Thompson at SDCC, is in search of her queen. Some Twitter users, like @briesnatasha, are celebrating this as a win for LGBTQ representation.

There were other major announcements from SDCC regarding the Marvel universe, and it seems Marvel fans have a lot to look forward to, including Black Panther 2; Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3; Captain Marvel 2; a new Fantastic Four movie; a Blade reboot with Mahershala Ali; and a TV series called Hawkeye, featuring one of the OG Avengers actors Jeremy Renner and introducing Kate Bishop, per Entertainment Tonight. The series is slated to be released in 2021.

As someone who hasn't always been up-to-date with the Marvel universe, I'm starting to think I need to catch up so I can enjoy all this exciting and diverse upcoming content.