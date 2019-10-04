What's better than a sale on skincare? A sale on a skincare brand that rarely goes on sale and is a beloved brand by none other than Meghan Markle. Enter: Tatcha's Friends & Family Sale 2019. That's right, Meghan Markle's favorite skincare brand is kicking off its annual friends & family sale by giving you 20% off for an entire week.

Now for the details, the sale is exclusively available on Tatcha.com when you use the code "FRIENDS2019" at checkout. Meaning, whatever you choose to purchase whether it's a mist, mask, serum, or moisturizer, you're guaranteed a 20% discount. The sale is happening from Sunday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 20, so you have seven whole days to take advantage of these amazing deals.

Ok and this deal isn't even the best part. For each product sold during the sale, Tatcha will donate a day of school to girls in need across 11 countries in Southeast Asia and Africa via its partnership with The Room To Read Girls’ Education Program.

So if you've ever dreamed of being friends with the Duchess of Sussex, or simply want a beautiful complexion like hers, and want to feel good about where your money is going then read on. Ahead I've provided some of the best deals that Tatcha's Friends & Family Sale has to offer.

The Water Cream

Tatcha's best-selling Water Cream Moisturizer is designed to not only moisturize the skin, but to decrease the appearance of pores and smooth the texture thanks to the powerful nutrients that it is formulated with. You can cop the cream for just $55 during the sale.

The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream

During the friends & family sale you cop this life-changing eye cream for just $48. The cream is infused with Japanese White Peony for youthful, radiant eyes that are moisturized all day long.

The Satin Skin Mist

Perhaps one of the most luxurious skin mists available, it's an oil-free, liquid powder face mist with Okinawa clay for fresh, satiny smooth skin that doesn't give any unwanted shine.

Violet-C Brightening Serum

Want bright, clear, even, and radiant skin at a discount? Then go ahead and cop Tatcha's Violet-C Brightening Serum during this sale. It contains 20% Vitamin C + 10% AHAs serum that can be applied daily to help soften, smooth, and brighten for more radiant, even-toned skin.

Tatcha Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil

What's better than a discounted skincare product? A 2-in-1 discounted skincare product. This cleansing oil doubles as a makeup remover as it gently melts away impurities, dirt, and even that hard-to-remove waterproof makeup. What's left is skin that is clean, smooth, and unbelievably soft.

Whether you're in the market for a new face cream, eye cream, mist, mask, or serum, you're guaranteed to find high quality, effective products with Tatcha. And lucky for you, you're now hip to their annual friends & family sale that begins on Sunday, Oct. 13. So get to shopping so you can get a complexion as glowy as Meghan Markle's.