By now, your inbox is likely inundated with promotional emails for Black Friday deals (same). When thousands of brands are offering discounts on the day after Thanksgiving, what makes a sale truly stand out in the crowd? For starters, if it's a sale on rarely discounted luxury skincare products, that's generally a good start. It also helps when the brand is Meghan Markle's favorite skincare brand. Yes, the Duchess of Sussex's go-to skincare brand Tatcha is having a major Black Friday sale so prepare your beauty arsenals and wallets. Tatcha's Black Friday sale begins on Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 28, ends on Sunday, Dec. 1, and is happening exclusively on Tatcha's website.

Unlike most Black Friday deals, Tatcha's sale isn't just a blanket discount. Instead, all visitors to the Tatcha website will be prompted to "pick a card" and reveal their mystery offer upon entering the site. The mystery offer will include one of three deals: 20% off $100 purchases, 15% off $75 purchases, or two free gifts with orders of $50 or more. The two free gifts will be the travel-size versions of Tatcha's Violet-C Serum and Violet-C mask. Once the mystery offer is generated, customers will be issued a unique promo code to apply when checking out.

So, what can you look forward to copping once you reveal your special offer? Basically, Everything on Tatcha's site with the exception of gift cards. You'll be able to shop Meghan Markle's favorite Polished Rice Enzyme Powder ($65, Tatcha) at a discount. Or, just in case you're shopping for a gift for someone else, you can snag the brand's gift sets at a discount as well.

Tatcha is also encouraging customers to return to the site each day of the sale to choose a different card and reveal the mystery offer that they want. This means you can either shop every day of the sale for major discounts on a ton of products, or you can wait until you reveal the discount that you really want.

While I know having to spend $50 before receiving any kind of perk can seem like a drag, it's a small price to pay for how amazing your skin will look and feel after using Tatcha products. Plus, once you get started adding things to your cart, it won't be too hard to reach the minimum.