Even if a million people love it, not every concealer works for everyone. It's completely to normal to experience a little FOMO with some truly amazing products that don't work with your skin type. But one cult-favorite product now has a new solution. Tarte's new Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer is a godsend for dry skin. While the original Shape Tape quickly became a go-to for beauty lovers, thanks to its 16-hour, no-creasing, full-coverage formula, that doesn't mean it was perfect for everyone, particularly for those with dry skin. So, for those who want or need an extra surge of hydration and an even more comfortable all-day look, the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer may be your new best friend.

"One of the things over the past five years that has happened is a lot of our Tartelettes say, 'We love the idea of Shape Tape Concealer, and we love it as full coverage ... but we just feel like it's not hydrating enough for us. We need more moisturization from it,'" Tarte's founder and CEO Maureen Kelly told Allure. And more moisture is definitely what this new ultra creamy iteration brings.

With mango, avocado, and shea butters, as well as hyaluronic acid and a slew of other natural ingredients, Shape Tape Ultra Creamy's formula provides a hydrating, smooth finish that's also waterproof. It even boasts a built-in eye cream to further nourish and brighten your under-eyes. However, the best part about this product is probably that fact that it nourishes skin for up to 24 hours. Even if you love the original Shape Tape Concealer, you can try this new version as a hydrating eye cream and on your T-zone if you experience any flakiness.

The Shape Tape Ultra Creamy is available in 35 shades with five undertones and is currently only for sale in a three-piece bundle on QVC's wesbite. It comes with Tarte's 4-in-1 Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara and a blending sponge, which, if purchased separately, would total $66. But, you can get all this for $39. Outside of QVC, the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer will drop soon on Ulta Beauty's and Tarte's website, as well as in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, come December.