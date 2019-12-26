If you're looking to stock up on great beauty products before 2020, then Tarte's Year-End Sale is the answer to your prayers. The creators of Shape Tape, Tarteist Lip Paints, and Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara are serving up the biggest savings of the year with an extra 20% off sale products using code "SALE." That means a lot of the brand's best are a whopping 70% off, so if $6 shadows and $12 lippies sound appealing, you won't want to miss out.

Tarte isn't stingy when it comes to good sales, but they're especially generous when it comes to end-of-year deals. The additional 20% off makes all your faves that much more affordable, so you can totally justify picking up a new lipstick for your New Year's Eve kiss, or a fresh palette for your go-to 2019 look. If you're particularly into a metallic finish, though, you won't want to miss snagging a few of the Tarteist Metallic Shadows ($6, originally $14, Tarte Cosmetics). At just $6 a pop, there are 23 ultra-metallic shades to choose from, all with a creamy, pigmented, foil-like finish.

The best part? They're sold individually, which makes it easy to grab your faves and take them with you when you travel:

If you DO prefer a palette, though, the Dare To Live Eye Set ($20, originally $40, Tarte Cosmetics) has a seriously gorgeous array of nudes:

The sale includes more than just gorgeous shadows, though. The Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint ($12, originally $20, Tarte Cosmetics) is one of my all-time favorite lipstick formulas, so I'm elated to see it included in the sale for under $15 bucks.

The velvety matte finish feels so lightweight, but still looks full coverage:

Oh, and another fave, the Tarteist PRO Glow Liquid Highlighter ($10, originally $29, Tarte Cosmetics), is also included:

Glowy, fresh skin is IN for 2020, people, so if you haven't tried this liquid highlighter, it's high time you gave it a go. To shop the above and even more discounted Tarte goodies with an additional 20% off, check out the brand's website now.