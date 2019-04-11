Target's New Yes Way Rose Cupcakes Are Inspired By Your Fave Pink Drink
Do y'all know what season it is? Yes, it's currently spring — but it's also rosé season. That's right: The sun is shining brighter, the temps are getting higher, and rosé-flavored goodies are already hitting the shelves (YAY). If you're ready to hop on the rosé bandwagon, then you should check out Target's new Yes Way Rosé Cupcakes. Not only are they decorated with pink icing reminiscent of summer water, but they're also inspired by the rosé flavors that you know and love. TBH, they seem like the perfect dessert to snack on while you're sipping on the pink stuff.
Target announced its entire new line of Yes Way Rosé goodies on Tuesday, April 9, and it features a ton of exclusive and non-exclusive treats (including the cupcakes, of course). Some non-exclusive items on the lineup are Yes Way Rosé Sparkling Rose Wine, Yes Way Rosé Wine, and brand new Yes Way Rosé Cans. The Yes Way Rosé Cupcakes, on the other hand, are Target Exclusives. If you're hoping to swing by your local Target for the sweet, booze-inspired treat, there are a few things that you should know. For starters, there are two versions of the cupcakes that you can choose from. One is great for sharing, and the other is perfect for any #treatyourself night.
Yes Way Rosé 4-Count Cupcakes
If you're searching for a snack for your next springtime bash, head to Target and pick up a four-pack of Yes Way Rosé Cupcakes. As you can see, each cupcake in the package is topped with bright pink icing and inspired by "flavors of strawberry, peach, and citrus." With that being said, it sounds like every cupcake included features the iconic flavors of rosé (which is a huge plus in my book). If you like the sound of that, you'll be able to buy the four-pack for $3.99, per Target.
Yes Way Rosé Jumbo Cupcake
The Yes Way Rosé Jumbo Cupcake is perfect for those "treat yourself" moments while you're walking around the store and craving a sweet snack. The cupcake itself is noticeably larger than the cupcakes inside of the four-pack, but it features the same tasty qualities.
Like the smaller ones, the Jumbo Cupcake is topped with bright pink frosting and white sprinkles. (FYI, the sprinkles on the Jumbo Cupcake are spherical, while the other ones are not.) As the package says, the bigger cupcake is also inspired by the taste of strawberry, peach, and citrus — so you can probably expect the same flavors with either purchase. If that sounds good to you, you'll be able to buy a Yes Way Rosé Jumbo Cupcake for $2.99, according to Target.
If you're getting your wallet out and checking Target's website for the Yes Way Rosé Cupcakes, you'll have to wait a few more weeks. According to Target, the baked goods won't be available until April 21. With that being said, go ahead and make some room in your pantry for the booze-inspired sweets. Once they're available, you'll have until May 12 to buy them.
I don't know about you, but I can't wait to snack on a Yes Way Rosé Cupcake while I'm sipping on a glass of Yes Way Rosé Wine. I'm welcoming rosé season with open arms.