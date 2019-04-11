The Yes Way Rosé Jumbo Cupcake is perfect for those "treat yourself" moments while you're walking around the store and craving a sweet snack. The cupcake itself is noticeably larger than the cupcakes inside of the four-pack, but it features the same tasty qualities.

Like the smaller ones, the Jumbo Cupcake is topped with bright pink frosting and white sprinkles. (FYI, the sprinkles on the Jumbo Cupcake are spherical, while the other ones are not.) As the package says, the bigger cupcake is also inspired by the taste of strawberry, peach, and citrus — so you can probably expect the same flavors with either purchase. If that sounds good to you, you'll be able to buy a Yes Way Rosé Jumbo Cupcake for $2.99, according to Target.

Courtesy of Target

If you're getting your wallet out and checking Target's website for the Yes Way Rosé Cupcakes, you'll have to wait a few more weeks. According to Target, the baked goods won't be available until April 21. With that being said, go ahead and make some room in your pantry for the booze-inspired sweets. Once they're available, you'll have until May 12 to buy them.

I don't know about you, but I can't wait to snack on a Yes Way Rosé Cupcake while I'm sipping on a glass of Yes Way Rosé Wine. I'm welcoming rosé season with open arms.