With warmer days right around the corner, Target is helping you stay cute and hydrated with a tropical take on a '90s wardrobe staple: the fanny pack. Even if you plan to spend plenty of summer right at home, Target's new fanny pack coolers for summer 2020 are the perfect pairing for patio season. The best part is that these 'Gram-worthy accessories are less than $10 a piece, making them a wallet-friendly way to keep your sips cool all summer long.

Fanny packs have made a comeback over the last couple years, thanks to their small size and convenient design, which makes it easy to keep your necessities right in front of you while still keeping your hands free to grill, control the jams, or fill up water balloons (hey, anything goes in summer). Add to that the fact they can be a seriously stylish and functional accessory, and it's easy to see why they've become a summer staple — especially Sun Squad's new line of fanny coolers at Target.

The brand released a grapefruit-printed iteration for keeping drinks cool in 2019, and Sun Squad Fanny Coolers are back again with summery prints like pineapples and ombré palm trees. As of publication on Monday, May 18, each of the two designs are on sale for $6.40 per piece, as compared to the original price of $8 each on Target's website, making it a steal to keep your hard seltzer or fizzy soda cold as the weather warms up.

Depending on your preference, you can opt to have your fanny cooler of choice delivered to your doorstep or sent to your closest Target location for pick-up.

Sun Squad Fanny Coolers

If you don't want to carry your drinks on your hip, Target also has plenty of regular-sized coolers that fit the bill of being functional and incredibly photogenic. Igloo recently release two retro-inspired coolers that look like picnic baskets and retail for $35.99 per piece. Depending on your preference, you can choose between a neon yellow, hot pink, and aqua design, or go for a more muted color palette with a baby blue cooler with orange handles. Similar to the fanny coolers, you can get either of these bad boys delivered to your home, or you can pick them up at your local Target store, making it a hassle-free way to start getting your summer beverage game ready.

Igloo Retro Picnic Basket Coolers

It's likely these items will sell out quickly with Memorial Day, aka the unofficial start of the season, right around the corner, on Monday, May 25, so take a minute to browse Target's selection and figure out how you'll be keeping your drink cool in style this summer.