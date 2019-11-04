Target's Holiday 2019 Food & Drink Items Include $10 Prosecco & Hot Cocoa M&M's

The start of the holiday season means the arrival of more seasonal sips and bites than you can handle. Before you start making a list of must-have goodies, you can make it easy on yourself by checking out Target's holiday food and drink items. Not only are wine and chocolate on the list, but everything is also under $15.

Target has an exclusive holiday lineup that'll get you through the cold this winter, according to press materials sent to Elite Daily. To satisfy your sweet tooth, you'll want in on the seasonal candy the company is offering this year, and — again — it won't break the bank. There's the grand return of the wildly popular Hot Cocoa M&M's, which debuted last year as part of Target's holiday candy lineup. For just $3.19, you can grab your very own bag of Hot Cocoa M&M's. The light blue packaging itself is a hoot, featuring Ms. Green wearing a snug knit cap while holding a steaming brew of hot chocolate. Inside the bag, you'll find M&M's with milk chocolate on the outside and an even tastier inside filled with a white chocolate marshmallow-flavored center. Taking a bite of these is just like enjoying that warm cup of hot cocoa you know and love (without the hassle of adding hot water, of course).

Also headed to shelves at Target this year is Reese's Polar Friends, which cost $3.59. Featuring the milk chocolate and peanut butter combination that's essential in Reese's candies, the holiday version gets fun forms including a polar bear with a red hat, a snowman with a green hat, and a penguin. Along with the recently released Reese's Mystery Shapes, the candy company has been upping its roster of holiday shaped treats, and candy lovers all around are loving it. There are many other treats to check out while you're in the candy aisle at Target, including Ghirardelli Crunchy Caramel Pecan Squares, Lindt Snickerdoodle Truffles, Dove Dark Chocolate Cherry Swirl, and Hershey's Hot Cocoa Kisses.

Of course, the holidays wouldn't be a proper celebration without a collection of booze, as long as you're 21 years or older. Grab a 750-milliliter bottle of The Collection Prosecco Sparkling White Wine, which is a steal at $9.99. According to Target's website, the 11% ABV beverage has "notes of citrus, stone fruit, and green apple on the nose and palate." There's also The Collection Sparkling Rosé, which costs $12.99. The vino is bursting with floral flavors infused with raspberry and strawberry. To complete your preparations for Wine Wednesday this holiday, I'd also consider another bubbly option: Popup Sparkling White Wine, which comes in at $14.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle. If you're entertaining guests this winter, the Wondershop Craft Cocktail mixers and Wondershop Bourbon Cocktail Mixer Trio will be your go-to mixers to make impressive concoctions.

Besides candy and vino, there are also plenty of snacks and stocking stuffers to explore. Whether you're on the search for a decadent ginger bread house or even a sweater mug, Target has all the essentials you'll need to spread the joy (and imbibe on the cheap) this season.