Who doesn't love a good Target collab? The Target Designer Dress collection, dropping on the brand’s website on June 6 and in select stores on June 15, includes more than 70 dresses designed by three female-founded luxury brands. And the best part? Target’s new collection has sizes ranging from XXS to 3X, with prices between $40 and $60. With so many dresses to choose from, it’ll definitely be a dress-filled summer.

“For more than a year, the Target team has been working closely with these three distinct and incredibly talented designers to bring our guests this special and affordable limited-edition collection,” said Jill Sando, the executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target, in a press release shared with Elite Daily. In this collection, you can find pieces highlighting Cushnie’s streamline, slinky silhouettes; LoveShackFancy’s ruffled, pastel prints; and Lisa Marie Fernandez’s flowy, beach styles. There’s literally a dress for every aesthetic.

“When we started working with these three designers, our collective hope with The Designer Dress Collection was, and still is, to evoke a sense of joy and confidence that comes with finding the perfect dress — especially as we hope for brighter days ahead,” Sando said. This is the first time in Target’s long history of collabs that it has ever released a collection focused on a single type of clothing. But since dresses are one of the easiest, most comfortable, versatile pieces of clothing out there, finding the perfect one for every occasion is a must. If you’re looking for something to wear to a barbeque, a night out, or to a more formal event, Target has a wide selection to check out.

If you’re planning on grabbing a few chic, new dresses, you better be ready. Target collabs like this one have a history of selling out incredibly quickly. The entire Designer Dress Collection will drop at 3 a.m. EST on the Target website and app on June 6. For shopping in person, only select styles will be available in a limited number of stores, so make sure you check the store locator first. With more than 70 styles dropping, you’ll have a lot to scroll through. For a sampling of what to expect, see a few of the styles below.