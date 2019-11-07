Get ready to mark your planners and make a list of all of the Black Friday deals you want to buy, because the Black Friday ads keep popping up. On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Target's Black Friday sale dates and times were announced, as well as some pre-Black Friday sales that you'll definitely want to jot down in your calendar. These deals include major savings that'll make your holiday that much better.

The Black Friday Sale at Target will be starting in-stores and online on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28 at The online deals will start Thanksgiving morning, and stores will open at 5 p.m. local time. Although the stores will close for a brief hiatus at 1 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 29, it will open back up at 7 a.m. that same day to give customers a full Black Friday experience. Target announced a Black Friday Preview Sale via its weekly ad, which will happen on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 until closing, which promises four times the deals (and an extra day) compared to 2018's Preview Sale, with availability online until 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 9.

Shoppers who want to go full out and shop the Black Friday sale on Nov. 28 can look forward to some tremendous savings.

Courtesy of Target

Some of the deals that offer huge savings include:

$169.99 Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) (originally $199.99).

$49.99 Keurig K-mini (originally $89.99)

$49.99 Power 3-quart Air Fryer (originally $99.99).

$249.99 Samsung Galaxy 42mm smartwatch (originally $329.99)

$149.99 AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (originally 199.99)

$49.99 Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera (originally $69.99), Plus a free $15 Target GiftCard with purchase

$5 Threshold towels (originally $7.99)

$14 twin-size flannel sheets from Wondershop or Pillowfort (originally $19.99)

A 20% off coupon when you shop on Nov. 29 (redeemable from Dec. 3 through Dec. 14) when you spend $50 in-store or online on Friday, Nov. 29.

$49.99 Sunbeam 0.9-cubic-ft. 900-watt microwave oven (originally $69.99)

$14 for 2 mix-and-match 16- or 18-ct. Keurig-brewed K-Cup pods

With over 50 pages in its Black Friday ad, you can imagine that these are not the only amazing deals that you can score during Target's Black Friday Sale.

If you're a Red Card member, you can gain early access to online deals on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and if you're a Target Circle member, expect to log online to see deals at 6 p.m. CT on Nov. 27. Red Card members will still save 5% on all purchases, and Target Circle members will save the usual 1% back. Don't forget about the Black Friday Preview Sale on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, and gear up for all of these amazing savings at Target starting 5 p.m. local time Nov. 28.