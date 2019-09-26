What's that? You're looking for yet another reason to go on a Target run? How does Target's 14 Days of Beauty Deals sales event sound? Pretty good, I'd imagine. ICYMI, Target will be offering exclusive 24-hour deals every day from September 29 through October 12 on all the best beauty brands in the game, so whether you're hoping to stock up on fall nailpolish shades, revamp your autumn skincare routine, or just snag some treat-yourself makeup, now is totally the time.

The 14 Days of Beauty Deals sales event is happening both online and in stores, so if you don't have time for a Target run, it's all good, but if you do, I highly recommend. There's nothing better! This year, the discounts include up to 50% off original prices, so while you'll probably impulse-buy more than a few items, you're still getting amazing savings, so it totally evens out. Some of my favorite brands participating in this year's event include Real Techniques and their bomb makeup brushes, Pixi Skintreats and their glowiest skincare goodies, and a ton of Revlon lippies that I definitely don't need, but can confirm I'll be buying in bulk. When I enter a Target and see the great deals, I just can't help but fill my cart!

Is anything so satisfying as a festive fall Target run? Methinks not!

I can't possibly list all the day-by-day deals, but allow me to tempt you with a few of my faves. On Sunday, September 29, all Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polishes will be a whopping 40% off, so you best believe I'll be rocking a few great mani-pedi color combos this season. If you're more of a hair gal, though, the ultra-luxe yet mega-affordable Kristin Ess will be offering 40% off their Dry Finish Working Texture Spray ($14, target.com) as well as their Weightless Shine Leave-In Conditioner ($10, target.com) on October 1. Prepare for a month of great hair days, y'all.

Come Sunday, October 6, all Pixi Skintreat Tonics will be 40% off, and if you've never given their skincare bestsellers a try, you need to stock up. It's non-negotiable! The Glow Tonic ($15, target.com) is my personal fave, ideal for anyone seeking gentle chemical exfoliation and tons of glow.

While the above and a great many more sales are both online and in-store, there are a few ~extra-special~ online-only deals, including 30% off of all Caboodles Cosmetics Organizers on Monday, September 30. Talk about nostalgia! Even now, Caboodles are a great (And v cute!) way to organize your beauty products, and I personally plan on getting the Retro Caboodles On the Go Girl in Millennial Pink ($20, target.com), if only as a way to store all the other new beauty goodies I'll be buying thanks to Target's 14 Days of Beauty Deals.

Honestly, guys, I am overwhelmed with options. And I mean that in the best way possible! You'll have to wait until all the daily deals go live to see what else is in store, but be sure to set aside some time to hit up Target over the next two weeks, because I can guarantee the savings will be well worth it.