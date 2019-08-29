Jade and Tanner Tolbert have long been a prime example of how The Bachelor franchise can totally work in helping people find love. Now, they're parents to two adorable children, but that doesn't mean they're completely satisfied in their relationship. In fact, Tanner Tolbert’s quote about sex with Jade Roper will make you seriously mad. Because apparently, he just isn't getting enough from the new mom of two.

Tanner opened up to Nick Viall on the The Viall Files podcast on Wednesday, Aug. 28, about what his and Jade's sex life currently looks like, and admitted it wasn't all that great. "It took a dive [when Jade started nursing Emmy] and then pretty much right after the breastfeeding stopped, we got pregnant again with Brooks," he said on the podcast. For those who don't know, it takes time for a woman's body to heal before she can have sex after giving birth, and sex is usually off-limits until the woman's doctor gives the OK.

Still, Tanner sounded pretty whiny on the podcast, and hello, um, your wife just gave birth. Two seconds ago. In your closet. (But more on that later.) "And now he’s here and we have two kids," he continued. "It is tough. I feel like I’ve begged for it. And I don’t want to feel selfish — I hate asking, I hate trying, ’cause I don’t want it to be pity sex."

Listen, it's amazing what someone's body goes through in order to give birth, OK? Whether they have a C-section, deliver naturally, or get an epidural right away, childbirth is always a wonder. It's also painful as heck, and a woman's hormones throughout the entire process of pregnancy, delivery, and recovery fluctuate more than the temperature in spring. So, if a woman isn't exactly ~in the mood~ after giving birth, literally no one can blame her. Except, well, Tanner, apparently. Jade accidentally gave birth to their new son Brooks on their closet floor on July 29. Only a month has gone by since the whole (surely traumatizing) ordeal, so uh, excuse her for needing some time to heal. Le sigh.

Now, to his credit, Tanner did also say that Jade's attention "should be on the kids, not me." He also explained to Nick that Jade's day-to-day life was pretty intense. "Working is easier than being a stay-at-home mom," he said. However, Tanner also added that he felt almost like an afterthought to his wife. "I do feel on the back burner," he said. Having a newborn is hectic AF, with all the diapers, late-night feedings, and lack of sleep, so it's only natural that partners wouldn't be as sexually tuned into each other as they were before. It would take anyone some time to re-adjust to this new routine, get some sleep, and still live their day-to-day lives before re-kindling the flame.

Tanner also said that he didn't want to bug his wife for sex. "I don't want to annoy Jade," he continued.

To be fair, it seems like Tanner gets why Jade isn't in the mood as often as he is. But then again, why vent about it on a podcast that the entire world can listen to, especially when you know it's unreasonable to expect sex a month after childbirth? Here's hoping Jade knew he was going to talk about this, or was at least given a heads up. IDK about you, but I would not be happy if someone aired out my personal details in such a public way.