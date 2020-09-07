Tana Mongeau has found herself in hot water too many times to count. For every controversy the star's been involved in, she's tried to make amends through a YouTube video. However, it only seemed to make things worse with fans, who criticized Mongeau for not taking real accountability for her actions. Since she continued to make the same mistakes afterward, many of her followers stopped taking her apologies seriously. Tana Mongeau’s apology for past apology videos is a lot to take in, but includes a promise to change for real this time.

On Sept. 4, Mongeau uploaded a video titled, "A long overdue apology," during which she addressed some of her most recent controversies, like attending a party held by the Hype House crew amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a June 15 video, YouTuber Kahlen Barry also accused Mongeau of past racist behavior, which she previously apologized for on Twitter on June 22.

"I want to apologize for how long this video has taken. There is no excuse, thing, or reason I could say to make that OK and I want to take full accountability for that," Mongeau began. "However, I understand that my actions even over the past few weeks have not been hand in hand with accountability and that's a journey that I'm beginning with this video."

Mongeau admitted she regretted being a part of cancel culture when she wasn't free of faults herself. "I don’t deserve a platform if I continue to act in such a gas-lighting and irresponsible manner, and I’m so sorry for how long I’ve done that," she said.

Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Since her followers criticized her past apology videos for not being genuine, Mongeau asked them for forgiveness. "I want to express my utter disgust with every single apology video I ever made. I’m sorry for uploading them, I’m sorry for defending them, and I’m sorry for putting them out to such a huge audience," she explained. "Every time I would apologize, it would be in a way that was so pandering and deflecting, it would discredit everything that I have to say."

Mongeau promised she won't return to YouTube until she changes and actually learns from her mistakes this time. Watch her 14-minute clip below.

Ironically, users criticized Mongeau for seemingly not taking accountability again.

Moving forward, it seems people will be keeping an eye on Mongeau to see if she was really being serious about changing after all.