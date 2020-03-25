Now that spring is here, it's time to swoon over the cherry blossom trees. Unfortunately, traveling to see them in person isn't in the cards right now due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has spread across the world. But luckily, you can virtually tour cherry blossoms around the world thanks to Google Earth. With a simple click of a button, Google Earth has made it easy for you to experience the natural beauty firsthand.

If it's been on your bucket list to go to a cherry blossom festival, now you can virtually check off multiple destinations. With the "Cherry Blossoms Around the World" guide, you'll get to see 10 cities that have some of the most beautiful sakura — aka, cherry blossom — scenes. You don't even need to leave your couch to see them.

Each stop on the Google Earth guide has been recommended by locals using Google Maps reviews. It's like getting travel advice from the people who would know the best. Among the places you'll see are the Miharu Takizakura in Japan, the Praça do Japão in Brazil, the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., and more.

Shutterstock

At each location, you'll get a little snippet of info, a quote from a local guide, and of course, a street-view look at the cherry blossoms. By clicking around, you'll get 360-degree views of blossoms all around.

When you first think of cherry blossoms, your mind might go to Japan. There are two stops in Japan within the virtual cherry blossom guide. The first is the Meguro River Cherry Blossoms Promenade in Tokyo that'll let you use arrows to virtually journey down the promenade to see the blooms. The second stop is the Miharu Takizakura tree in Miharu. According to Google Earth, this weeping cherry blossom tree is 1,000 years old, and a must-see.

Some of the other locations might not have even been on your travel list radar before, like the Gyeonghwayeog Station (or Cherry Blossom Road) in Jinhae, South Korea. According to Google Earth, this discontinued railway station hosts a spring festival every year where you can journey down the tracks and experience gorgeous views of the cherry blossoms on both sides.

Cáceres, Spain also has an annual festival at a cherry orchard that has over two million cherry blossom trees. According to Google Earth, you can get your hands on local wines and jams at this festival.

Shutterstock

Closer to home, the Tidal Basin reservoir is a prime place to see the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., and Google Earth is giving you a front row seat. So, all you need to do now is get cozy on your couch, pour yourself some lemonade to get into the springtime #mood, start clicking away for a blooming good time.

