Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item that’s been gone since 2016, and it’s getting a major upgrade. Get hype because Taco Bell's Quesalupa for 2021 is returning for the first time in five years. Oh, and it'll be so much cheesier than you remember.

As a refresher, the Quesalupa — which is a mash-up of a chalupa and quesadilla — debuted on Taco Bell's menu in 2016 as a limited-time bite, and it left the menu that same year. After a years-long hiatus, it's finally returning to Taco Bell locations nationwide for a limited time on Thursday, March 11. The upgraded Quesalupa will feature all the classic ingredients, but this time it includes 50% more cheese inside the double shell. You'll be able to snag the cheesy bite for $2.99 à la carte or $6.99 for a combo, which includes a Quesalupa, two Crunchy Tacos, and a large fountain drink.

Since it’s been gone for a ~while~, you may need a refresher on what’s in Taco Bell's Quesalupa. The outside features a double-layered shell that combines a crispy chalupa layer and a layer of gooey quesadilla with pepper jack and mozzarella cheeses. Inside the shell, you'll get seasoned beef, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and sour cream. Like the Bell's other items with meat, you can swap the beef for refried or black beans to make it vegetarian.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Fans who can’t wait to grab the upgraded Quesalupa can get it a day early on Wednesday, March 10, if they’re a member of Taco Bell's Rewards Beta. The rewards program is free to join, and all you need to do is download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play for Android. Once you've signed up, you can redeem the Quesalupa offer through the app at participating locations for in-store or drive-thru pickup orders only. If you can't find the offer in the app, try searching "Quesalupa" in the menu. It's important to note that the offer is only available on the app, so you won’t be able to redeem the early-access deal through web or delivery orders.

The Quesalupa isn't the only menu item to return to Taco Bell for 2021. ICYMI, the fast-food giant is also bringing back potatoes on Thursday, March 11. That means you can get the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco for the first time since they were discontinued in August 2020. Per the brand, Taco Bell is also bringing more vegetarian options to its $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box in March, which will include the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito.

As you make your T-Bell run for cheesy goodness, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.